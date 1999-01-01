Significantly reduce risk

A third-party database monitoring tool is an investment that drives enormous value for the bottom line of your business in ten key ways. Here's how:
With a proactive database monitoring tool, your IT team will be alerted to potential outages and issues first – identify root causes, learn from and recover from them faster. A survey by Redgate of approximately 1000 database professionals found that respondents using a third-party monitoring tool reported a 28% reduction in Mean Time To Detection (MTTD) of deployment issues, and a 22% reduction in Mean Time To Recovery (MTTR).
Whether your databases are on-premises or in the cloud, SQL Monitor lets you manage them with one tool, from one screen, so you can gain the advantages of moving to the cloud easier and faster.
With its web-based interface and advanced reporting capability, SQL Monitor allows performance insights to be shared with development teams and management, improving collaboration and resulting in better business outcomes.
Research from Statista shows that the average cost per hour of enterprise server downtime is $301,000 - $400,000 – but it rises to more than $1m per hour for 40% of businesses. A monitoring tool gives your team the ability to be proactive vs reactive, offering major savings through faster resolution and prevention should downtime occur.
SQL Monitor's estate management capability eases and simplifies the often laborious but necessary task of keeping your operating systems and backups up to date, by providing a detailed and instant overview of installed versions, patches, and the status of backups.
SQL Monitor lists information about Microsoft licenses and the configuration options of SQL Server, which helps save time for Microsoft ‘true-up' audits as well as common security audits.
By providing information about usage such as server disk space, a database monitoring tool can help identify areas for consolidation and savings.
With SQL Monitor, a major Norwegian bank was able to decommission 20% of its servers when migrating to the cloud, for example, dramatically reducing the costs that would have been incurred without analyzing resource consumption first.
At Redgate, we estimate that the annual savings realized with monitoring tools could be well over the $85,000 mark. That's based on 20 servers and doesn't include the outage and downtime costs that may also be experienced. If your estate consists of 100+ servers, that saving will be much higher.
With instant problem diagnosis and intelligent, customizable alerts, SQL Monitor gives your IT team the ability to identify issues quickly and fix the causes before they impact your customers.
Complex systems and processes around server monitoring can waste time and increase frustration for IT teams. An intuitive solution gives DBAs the actionable information they need from an estate overview screen and in just a couple of clicks, which is the kind of user experience that appeals to both existing staff and new hires.
It also helps to address a major issue highlighted in an Insight report from Redgate's 2021 State of Database Monitoring survey, which showed that the staffing and recruitment of data professionals is one of the biggest challenges organizations face.
In summary, a robust database monitoring tool like SQL Monitor drives business value by proactively alerting your team of potential issues before they impact them, reducing downtime and customer impact, and speeding up analysis and recovery efforts.
In doing so, it helps you maintain your competitive edge because your systems are performing at their optimum and your DBAs and IT team are not spending time and effort on bug fixes and unexpected maintenance issues, or getting frustrated in the process.
It also helps ensure that your data remains secure and compliant through security alerts such as unauthorized access attempts, failed logins, database discrepancies, or SQL injection attacks.
As of April 2022, SQL Monitor has an Overall Rating of 4.3 out of 5 in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools, based on 14 reviews.
