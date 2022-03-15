What does Pinal Dave think of SQL Monitor?

Laura Pepper 15 March 2022

Last week we had the pleasure of speaking to SQL Authority’s Pinal Dave to show him some of our favorite SQL Monitor features!

Pinal has used – and been a fan of – SQL Monitor since it launched in 2008 (fun fact: it was named SQL Response back then). There are, however, some newer features that Pinal isn’t too familiar with, and we were delighted to introduce those to him.

Chris Kerswell, one of our Solutions Engineers, took Pinal through the Estate Page, Temp DB graphs and Current Activity page to showcase how to quickly and efficiently monitor your database servers, whether they are on-prem, in the cloud, or a mixture of both.

The video is only 17 minutes long, so if you want to see Pinal’s live reaction to these features and learn how you can utilize them in your own daily checks, check out the video below.

If you want to see even more features that we've added to SQL Monitor recently, why not check out:

