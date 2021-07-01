Phil Factor 1 July 2021

If you need to manage multiple code analysis settings files, per team or database, you'll want a good way to document and manage the files, and to compare two files to see what changed.

Guest post This is a guest post from Phil Factor. Phil Factor (real name withheld to protect the guilty), aka Database Mole, has 30 years of experience with database-intensive applications.



Despite having once been shouted at by a furious Bill Gates at an exhibition in the early 1980s, he has remained resolutely anonymous throughout his career.



He is a regular contributor to Simple Talk and SQLServerCentral.

SQL code analysis is the process of scanning code to flag up deprecated features, ambiguities or other forms of technical debt. It can uncover a comprehensive range of all the quirks, code smells and performance gotchas that have been discussed within the SQL Server community of developers over the years.

Having written many articles on code analysis, and even collated SQL code smells in a book, I take a rather liberal stance. A smell doesn’t necessarily indicate rot: it may just be an unusual fragrance. I therefore like to see everything that needs to be double-checked, but I’m relaxed about allowing some smells. However, my experience of code reviews tells lurking behind an apparently trivial rule breakage in the code is often a more significant problem.

That said, not every code analysis rule is appropriate in every circumstance; you select which rules you want to follow and which you don’t, and all the settings are saved in an XML file called, rather quaintly, CAsettings. Within Redgate tools, there are a few ways that you’d come across code analysis settings. SQL Prompt runs code analysis as you type in or review code in SSMS. SQL Change Automation runs a set of analysis rules during builds. You can also still use the original “Code Guard” command-line SQL Code Analysis.

In each case, you’ll want these settings to be to your liking, or rather to conform with your organization’s policy, and you’d want them to be consistent. Also, if you use different rules for the various developments, teams, databases or developers, it becomes useful to be able to view these files, manage them, or to compare them.

I’ll demonstrate how to create and use more than one settings file, with SQL Prompt, and then how to create your own settings files from scratch, using PowerShell or a text editor. I’ll show how editing an XML settings file in a text editor can be made less painful or erratic. Finally, I provide a PowerShell function that will compare two settings files and give you a side-by-side comparison of the values for every setting, or just a quick list of the changed settings.

Generating and using a code analysis settings file

SQL Prompt gives you a Code Analysis Settings (CASettings) file with all the rules enabled, and you can alter the rules to taste, in the ‘Code Analysis Rules’ dialog box. You can make new files with the ‘Save As’ button, to create as many different settings files as you need. You may, for example, wish to have both strict and lax files depending on your team, the nature of your work or your mood. You can select the file that you wish to be the current file or specify a different folder. It is also possible to share a team CAsettings file.

Once you’ve saved a CAsettings file, you can use it in any Redgate tool that does code analysis. For example, in SCA, you can apply one to the New-DatabaseReleaseArtifact cmdlet through the '-CodeAnalysisSettingsPath' argument. You just provide a valid path to the settings file. With the command line tool, there is a /config argument ( /c for short) that similarly requires a valid path to a config file

If you need the rules to be applied differently in different databases, then with the command line tool, or SQL Change Automation, you can, for example, specify the tables for which certain rules apply via ‘skip procedures’.

Editing the settings in SQL Prompt

The CAsettings file is in XML. The actual settings that you change are so simple that it isn’t a great deal of hassle to inspect them. When using these settings for SQL Code Analysis, you can disable a code analysis rule by setting it to ‘Ignore’, or else configure each setting to either ‘Warning’ or ‘Error’. The ‘Error’ will be communicated to the calling script or application via a return code of 1. As shipped, all rules are set to ‘Warning’.

I created the following CAsettings file by randomly disabling tests in SQL Prompt. This is for illustration only, not as a recommendation!

You’ll immediately see the problem with this. The names of the various rules aren’t intuitive. You’d be continually looking them up to work out the rule to which “BP015” refers…

Roll yourself a documented settings file

…What I do instead is to generate a CAsettings file, either in a text editor or a PowerShell script and save it as XML source code. I add comments to my template to explain each setting. These commented files can be used happily by any tool that does code analysis, but they aren’t preserved if you edit an XML file in SQL Prompt.

To save you some time here is a SQL Prompt CAsettings file with the default settings, with every setting commented, done as a PowerShell script so I can provide a GUID.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 123 124 125 126 127 128 129 [ xml ] $Casettings = @" <? xml version = "1.0" ?> <SqlCodeGuardSettings xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xmlns:xsd="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema"> <UseTrustedConnection>false</UseTrustedConnection> <UseSkipProcedures>true</UseSkipProcedures> <SkipProcedures /> <ST009AllowedLabels /><!--Avoid using GOTO to improve readability--> <BP017AllowedTables /><!--BP017- DELETE statement without WHERE or INNER JOIN clause--> <BP018AllowedTables /><!--BP018- UPDATE statement without WHERE or INNER JOIN clause--> <ST011AllowedTables /><!--Consider using table variable instead of temporary table--> <ST012AllowedTables /><!--Consider using temporary table instead of table variable--> <MI001AllowedNames /><!--Table var is declared but never used--> <MI002AllowedNames /><!--Temp table is declared but never used--> <ST014AllowedName /><!--Procedure name - pattern is not found in allowed patterns--> <ST015ForbiddenName /><!--Procedure name - pattern is found in disallowed patterns--> <ST017AllowedName /><!--Using numbers in table names--> <NC001a /><!--TRANSACTION names that are allowed--> <NC001d> <Pattern>^THROW$</Pattern> </NC001d><!--TRANSACTION names that are not allowed--> <CustomAssemblies /> <IssueSettings> <CGUNP>Warning</CGUNP> <!--Unable to parse SQL code. The SQL may be incorrect --> <!-- Best practice rules --> <BP001>Warning</BP001> <!--Index type is not specified--> <BP002>Warning</BP002> <!--ORDER BY clause with constants--> <BP003>Warning</BP003> <!--SELECT in trigger--> <BP004>Warning</BP004> <!--INSERT without column list (Blind insert)--> <BP005>Warning</BP005> <!--Asterisk in select list--> <BP006>Warning</BP006> <!--TOP without ORDER BY--> <BP007>Warning</BP007> <!--Variable length datatype without explicit length--> <BP008>Warning</BP008> <!--CAST/CONVERT to var types without length--> <BP009>Warning</BP009> <!--Avoid var types of length 1 or 2--> <BP010>Warning</BP010> <!--Usage of ©©IDENTITY--> <BP011>Warning</BP011> <!--NULL comparison or addition/substring--> <BP012>Warning</BP012> <!--CASE without ELSE--> <BP013>Warning</BP013> <!--EXECUTE('SQL script') is used--> <BP014>Warning</BP014> <!--(NOT) NULL option is not specified in CREATE/DECLARE TABLE statement--> <BP015>Warning</BP015> <!--Scope of cursor (LOCAL/GLOBAL) is not specified--> <BP016>Warning</BP016> <!--Return without result code--> <BP017>Warning</BP017> <!--DELETE statement without WHERE or INNER JOIN clause--> <BP018>Warning</BP018> <!--UPDATE statement without WHERE or INNER JOIN clause--> <BP022>Warning</BP022> <!--Money/Small Money datatype is used--> <BP023>Warning</BP023> <!--Float/real datatype is used--> <BP024>Warning</BP024> <!--sql_variant datatype is used--> <!-- Deprecated Syntax rules --> <DEP001>Warning</DEP001> <!--Table hint without WITH keyword--> <DEP002>Warning</DEP002> <!--WRITETEXT, UPDATETEXT and READTEXT statements are deprecated--> <DEP003>Warning</DEP003> <!--GROUP BY ALL clause is deprecated--> <DEP006>Warning</DEP006> <!--SETUSER statement is deprecated--> <DEP007>Warning</DEP007> <!--TAPE as backup device is deprecated--> <DEP009>Warning</DEP009> <!--DBCC DBREINDEX statement is deprecated--> <DEP011>Warning</DEP011> <!--DBCC INDEXDEFRAG is deprecated--> <DEP012>Warning</DEP012> <!--DBCC SHOWCONTIG is deprecated--> <DEP013>Warning</DEP013> <!--Deprecated SET options--> <DEP014>Warning</DEP014> <!--SET ROWCOUNT option is deprecated--> <DEP015>Warning</DEP015> <!--READONLY and READWRITE options are deprecated--> <DEP016>Warning</DEP016> <!--TOR N.PAGE .DETECTION option is deprecated--> <DEP018>Warning</DEP018> <!--ALL option in GRANT/DENY/REVOKE statement is deprecated--> <DEP019>Warning</DEP019> <!--System table or view is deprecated--> <DEP020>Warning</DEP020> <!--Numbered procedures are deprecated--> <DEP021>Warning</DEP021> <!--String literals as column aliases are deprecated--> <DEP022>Warning</DEP022> <!--DROP INDEX with two-part name is deprecated--> <DEP025>Warning</DEP025> <!--System stored procedure is deprecated--> <DEP026>Warning</DEP026> <!--Three-part and four-part column references in SELECT list are deprecated--> <DEP027>Warning</DEP027> <!--System function is deprecated--> <!-- Execution Rules --> <EI003>Warning</EI003> <!--Non-scalar subquery in place of a scalar--> <EI011>Warning</EI011> <!--FETCH from undefined cursor--> <EI012>Warning</EI012> <!--CLOSE of undefined cursor--> <EI013>Warning</EI013> <!--DEALLOCATE of undefined cursor--> <EI015>Warning</EI015> <!--Incorrect number of fetch variables--> <EI016>Warning</EI016> <!--Reference to procedure in other database--> <EI021>Warning</EI021> <!--Closing of unopened cursor--> <EI023>Warning</EI023> <!--Update/delete operation on cursor, but cursor is not declared as updatable--> <EI024>Warning</EI024> <!--Stored procedure name starts with sp_--> <EI028>Warning</EI028> <!--Adding NOT NULL column without default value--> <EI029>Warning</EI029> <!--Avoid using ISNUMERIC() function--> <EI030>Warning</EI030> <!--Usage of ORDER BY in view or single statement (inline) TVF--> <!-- Miscellaneous rules --> <MI001>Warning</MI001> <!--Table var is declared but never used--> <MI002>Warning</MI002> <!--Temp table is declared but never used--> <MI003>Warning</MI003> <!--Unqualified column name--> <MI005>Warning</MI005> <!--Variable is declared but never used--> <MI006>Warning</MI006> <!--Parameter is declared but never used--> <MI007>Warning</MI007> <!--WAIT FOR DELAY/TIME used--> <MI008>Warning</MI008> <!--QUOTEDJDENTIFIERS option inside stored procedure, trigger or function--> <!-- Performance Rules --> <PE001>Warning</PE001> <!--Schema name for procedure is not specified--> <PE002>Warning</PE002> <!--Schema name for table or view is not specified--> <PE003>Warning</PE003> <!--Creation of table by SELECT INTO statement--> <PE004>Warning</PE004> <!--INDEX HINT is used--> <PE005>Warning</PE005> <!--JOIN HINT is used--> <PE006>Warning</PE006> <!--TABLE HINT is used--> <PE007>Warning</PE007> <!--QUERY HINT is used--> <PE008>Warning</PE008> <!--SET NOCOUNT OFF is used--> <PE010>Warning</PE010> <!--Interleaving DDL and DML in stored procedure/trigger--> <PE011>Warning</PE011> <!--PRINT statement is used in trigger--> <PE012>Warning</PE012> <!--Settings lead to procedure recompilation (only in proc/trigger)--> <PE013>Warning</PE013> <!--COUNT used instead of EXISTS--> <PE014>Warning</PE014> <!--SET FORCEPLAN used--> <PE015>Warning</PE015> <!--No FETCH FIRST/LAST/PRIOR, but cursor is not declared as forward--> <PE016>Warning</PE016> <!--Cursor is opened but is not deallocated--> <PE017>Warning</PE017> <!--Incorrect usage of const UDF--> <PE018>Warning</PE018> <!--Cursor is not declared as readonly--> <PE019>Warning</PE019> <!--Consider using EXISTS instead of IN--> <PE020>Warning</PE020> <!--INSERT INTO table with ORDER BY--> <PE021>Warning</PE021> <!--WITH RECOMPILE option is used--> <PE023>Warning</PE023> <!--DDL without specifying a schema name for table--> <!-- Script Rules --> <SC004>Warning</SC004> <!--Found TO DO comment--> <SC005>Warning</SC005> <!--The procedure grants itself permissions--> <SC006>Warning</SC006> <!--The EOL marker sequence is not expected CR/LF--> <!-- Style Rules --> <ST001>Warning</ST001> <!--Old-style join is used (...from table1:table2...)--> <ST002>Warning</ST002> <!--Old-style column alias via EQUAL sign--> <ST003>Warning</ST003> <!--Procedure body not enclosed with BEGIN...END--> <ST006>Warning</ST006> <!--Old-style TOP clause is used--> <ST007>Warning</ST007> <!--Cursor name is reused--> <ST008>Warning</ST008> <!--Non-named parameter style used--> <ST010>Warning</ST010> <!--Use alias for all table sources--> <ST011>Warning</ST011> <!--Consider using table variable instead of temporary table--> <ST013>Warning</ST013> <!--Non-ANSI NOT_EQUAL operator used (!=)--> </IssueSettings> <UseCompression>false</UseCompression> <IssueGroups /> <SettingsGuid>$(New-Guid)</SettingsGuid> </SqlCodeGuardSettings> "@

In the above code, I’ve assigned the document to an XML variable which validates it and turns it into an XML object. When this is saved in PowerShell from the object…

1 $Casettings . Save ( "$env:LOCALAPPDATA\Red Gate\SQL Prompt 10\CodeAnalysis\CodeAnalysisSettings.casettings" )

…it adds the comments to the document. This means that from now on, you can edit the document in any text editor that comes to hand, with enough information to guide you successfully, but it is read into Prompt or SQL Code Analysis correctly.

(Geeky detail: in an XML object, these comments are considered nodes of XmlComment type.)

The advantage of using PowerShell over a text editor is that it validates your text when it converts it into an XML object, with the GUID, and saves it nicely formatted. If you save it directly from a text editor, you must do your own validation on it, and provide the GUID beforehand.

Comparing code analysis settings

Once you have several settings files, you’ll be struck by the difficulty of working out the differences between them. You might also be using a shared settings over a local network fileserver and want to see what changes are being made to it. I’ve written a PowerShell function, Compare-Settings , that allows you to compare CAsettings files directly (I show the full code for the function a bit later). Here, I’m using it to compare my current SQL Prompt code analysis settings file to an older version to see what’s changed:

1 2 3 4 5 6 [ xml ] $SourceXML = '' ; [ xml ] $TargetXML = '' # read in the source $SourceXML . Load ( 'C:\Users\Phil\AppData\Local\Red Gate\SQL Prompt 10\CodeAnalysis\CodeAnalysisSettings.casettings' ) # read in the target $TargetXML . Load ( 'C:\Users\Phil\AppData\Local\Red Gate\SQL Prompt 10\CodeAnalysis\CodeAnalysisSettingsCopy.casettings' ) compare -Settings $SourceXML $TargetXML | Out-GridView

The match symbols mean:

== Both equal

<- only in source

-> only in target

<> not equal

You can, of course, just get a list of changed rules:

1 2 compare -Settings $SourceXML $TargetXML | where { $_ . Match -eq '<>' } | Select Ref , Source , target }

Comparing code formatting styles

This same routine will also compare Prompt formatting styles (see How to Compare Two SQL Prompt Styles):

1 2 3 4 5 $Source = get-content 'C:\Users\Phil\AppData\Local\Red Gate\SQL Prompt 10\Styles\Phils Style.json' | convertFrom -json $Target = get-content 'C:\Users\Phil\AppData\Local\Red Gate\SQL Prompt 10\Styles\Active Style (old).json' | convertFrom -json compare -Settings $Source $Target | Out-GridView

The Compare-Settings function

Here is the code for the function

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 <# .SYNOPSIS Used to Compare two SQL Prompt Code analysis settings files or style Format files .DESCRIPTION This compares two objects that are either XML objects or are derived from first reading in JSON Files and converting them, using Convertfrom-JSON. This compares two PowerShell objects but because the styles or CA Settings do not have any value arrays, it doesn't bother to deal with that. .PARAMETER Ref The source object derived from ConvertFrom-JSON or the XML object .PARAMETER diff The target object derived from ConvertFrom-JSON or the XML object .PARAMETER Avoid a list of any object you wish to avoid comparing .PARAMETER Parent Only used for recursion #> function Compare-Settings { param ( [ Parameter ( Mandatory = $true , #The source object derived from ConvertFrom-JSON Position = 1 ) ] [ object ] $Ref , [ Parameter ( Mandatory = $true , #The target object derived from ConvertFrom-JSON Position = 2 ) ] [ object ] $diff , [ Parameter ( Mandatory = $false , Position = 3 ) ] [ object [ ] ] $Avoid = @ ( 'Metadata' , '#comment' ) , [ Parameter ( Mandatory = $false , Position = 4 ) ] [ string ] $Parent = '' ) # first create a unique (unduplicated) list of all the key names obtained from # either the source or target object [ string [ ] ] ( $Ref | gm -MemberType Properties | foreach { $_ . Name } ) + ( $Diff | gm -MemberType Properties | foreach { $_ . Name } ) | select -Unique | foreach { # see if the key is there and if so what type of value it has $Name = $_ ; $Type = $Null ; #because we don't know it and it may not exist $SourceValue = $null ; #we fill this where possible $TargetValue = $null ; #we fill this where possible $ItsAnObject = $null ; $ItsAComparableValue = $Null ; $FullName = $Parent + $Name #as a display reference if ( $Name -notin $Avoid ) #if the user han't asked for it to be avoided { write-Verbose "Checking $Name" $Match = $null ; if ( $Diff . ( $Name ) -eq $null ) #if it isn't in the target { $match = '<-' #meaning only in the source $SourceValue = $Ref . ( $Name ) #logically the source has a value } elseif ( $Ref . ( $Name ) -eq $null ) #if it isn't in the source { $match = '->' #meaning only in the target $TargetValue = $Diff . ( $Name ) # and logically the target has a value } if ( $Match -eq '->' ) #where do we hget the type? { $Type = $diff . ( $Name ) . GetType ( ) . Name #we'll see if it is a simple value $BaseType = $diff . ( $Name ) . GetType ( ) . BaseType } else { $Type = $Ref . ( $Name ) . GetType ( ) . Name #we'll see if it is a simple value $BaseType = $Ref . ( $Name ) . GetType ( ) . BaseType } if ( $match -eq $null ) #then it is in both source and target! { $SourceValue = $Ref . ( $Name ) #get the source values $TargetValue = $Diff . ( $Name ) $ItsAComparableValue = ( $Type -in ( 'String' , 'Int32' , 'int64' , 'Boolean' , 'null' ) ) if ( $ItsAComparableValue ) { #just compare the velues if ( $Diff . ( $Name ) -eq $ref . ( $Name ) ) { $match = '==' } # the same else { $match = '<>' } # different } } $ItsAnObject = ( ( ! ( $ItsAComparableValue ) ) -and $BaseType -in 'System.Xml.XmlLinkedNode' , 'System.Xml.XmlNode' , 'System.Object' ) ; #is it an object? #create a sensible display for object values $DisplayedValue = @ ( $SourceValue , $TargetValue ) | foreach { if ( ! ( $ItsAnObject ) ) { $_ } elseif ( $_ -ne $Null ) { '(object)' } else { '' } } if ( $Match -ne $Null ) { # create the next row of our 'table' with a pscustomobject 1 | Select @ { Name = 'Ref' ; Expression = { $FullName } } , @ { Name = 'Source' ; Expression = { $DisplayedValue [ 0 ] } } , @ { Name = 'Target' ; Expression = { $DisplayedValue [ 1 ] } } , @ { Name = 'Match' ; Expression = { $Match } } } elseif ( $ItsAnObject ) #if it is an object on both sides { Compare-Settings $Ref . ( $Name ) $Diff . ( $Name ) $Avoid "$Parent$Name." } # call the routine recursively else { write-warning "No idea what to do with $($Name) $($Type) $($BaseType)" } if ( $Type -ne $Null ) { write-Verbose "compared [$Type]$FullName ($Basename) with $match match" } } } }

Conclusions

Code Analysis is increasingly important because it helps flag possible issues before they trip up the smooth deployment process. Even if you know that your SQL Code is pure and beyond reproach, it could still fail a test or get objected-to by someone in the sign-off process. Because the preferences for this sort of analysis can be fine-tuned, it is possible to end up having several of them for different parts of the development process, for individual teams or databases, it would make sense to have the means to administer, inspect or edit them.