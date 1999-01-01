Redgate Test Data Manager

Learn how customers are supercharging their productivity by increasing the speed and quality of their coding, and simplifying standardization.
SQL Prompt enables you to write SQL 50% faster by autocompleting your code, formatting SQL in seconds, and providing customizable code snippets and SQL query history at your fingertips.
“SQL Prompt increases your coding speed by a factor of 10x. The snappiness of the suggestions for columns, tables, and joins also makes adhering to a consistent coding style easy, making reviewing and fault tracing much more efficient.”
Tomas Hertzman
Developer, Uddevalla Kommun
Enhance the quality of your code with SQL Prompt. Code analysis and auto-fixes allow you to identify and resolve errors as-you-type. While SQL refactoring improves the design and quality of your queries, code objects and databases.
“SQL Prompt has made the entire database development process much neater with improved hygiene and processes.”
Ryan Hird
Technical Lead, Bennetts
“We can quickly respond to user requests and implement their requirements because SQL Prompt offers a fast and safe programming environment.”
Arnold Dieterle
Development Manager, VEGA Grieshaber
SQL Prompt helps you to improve readability, streamline code reviews, and minimize errors by standardizing SQL code with ease. One-click formatting allows you to code in your preferred style and quickly align your SQL with coding standards. Additionally, customizable code snippets enable you to share frequently used blocks of SQL with your team.
“The ability to have every DB developer's code formatted in the same way with the execution of a simple command is incredibly helpful to making code reviews more efficient and to reducing long-term product maintenance costs.”
Tim Edlund
Founder and CEO, Softworks Group
Now you’ve heard why our customers love SQL Prompt, why not take SQL Prompt for a test drive with a 14-day free trial?Start your trial
“Developers couldn’t imagine not having SQL Prompt now. It would feel like trying to work with their hands tied behind their back.”
Brad Bennett
Lead Data Engineer, RNLI
“SQL Prompt ensures our TSQL code is the same format, coding style and standard. But more than that, it just saves large amounts of time as it is so much faster to write code. Productivity alone means SQL Prompt pays for itself in a matter of days if not hours.”
Jerry Pett
CEO, Thymometrics
“Redgate's SQL Prompt is a time saver and great productivity tool. My code looks great, and I can focus on the logic rather than the particulars of syntax and object names. If you code in T-SQL, you need this tool now!!”
Doug Riga
Data Warehouse & Analytics Manager, Xavier University
“It saves huge amounts of time, boosts productivity, enforces common layout and coding standards, and means I can fully focus on the task in hand, while letting the syntax and code take care of themselves.”
Jerry Pett
Director, Burnt Orange Designs
“I have always been a huge fan of Redgate's software, and I can confidently say that SQL Prompt is a masterpiece. It has super-enhanced my SQL scripting abilities and has cut my scripting time down to a quarter or less. The tool is very intuitive and the comprehensive settings allow me to tailor it to my own coding style.”
Sean Van Der Walt
Data Analyst, Multichoice
“I am a consultant who specializes in backend systems. I normally spend about 50% of my day in SSMS. Since I started using SQL Prompt, I am at least 30% more productive. Even my clients are starting to notice. I honestly cannot comprehend how I managed to write Transact-SQL prior to this tool.”
John Ek
eKDEVELOPMENT