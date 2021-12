Redgate estimate that the savings realized with a monitoring tool could be well over $85,000 / year*. Does your organization understand how a monitoring tool can impact almost every department?

In our second insights report, based on the responses of 2500+ survey respondents, you’ll discover:

Why satisfaction with estate monitoring is at an all-time high

Who else in the organization now wants access to your data and why

What added value DBAs can offer with a competent monitoring tool in place

You can use our findings to demonstrate to the entire organization how a monitoring tool saves time, reduces costs, enhances security and benefits several departments beyond yours.

Get your copy now.