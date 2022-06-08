Compliant Database DevOps

Insight
In a world of change, CTOs step into the driver's seat
CTOs are now expected to enable business change, but doing so successfully requires the right balance between resilience and agility, says Jakub Lamik, CEO of Redgate Software.
The latest thinking on digital transformationand modernization from Redgate leaders
Article
Companies need common guiding principles to help them reach zero trust.
Article
Digital transformation is the process of undergoing multiple internal and external changes by an organization leveraging digital technologies to become more agile, optimized and efficient in its business operations.
Blog
Redgate recently partnered with the analytics and data management consultancy, Coeo, in a joint webinar to discuss the benefits of Database DevOps for organizations everywhere.
Business leaders webinar
“Most organizations are just ill-equipped to identify when an intrusion is taking place, and data is being exfiltrated” Troy Hunt.
Article
How do you adopt a digital transformation mentality, avoid the pitfalls, and add data modernization to the story? Pramod Sadalage explains.
Whitepaper
People, processes, platforms, and productization.
IDC predict that in less than three years, 60% of global GDP will be digitized – bringing Satya Nadella's frequently quoted message that 'every company is a software company' front and centre in any enterprise's boardroom.
Webinar
Automation plays a key role in driving digital transformation through DevOps, but your database shouldn't stand in the way.
Article
James King's key take-aways from an insightful conversation around estate monitoring from the perspective of a Senior VP.
Top 10
A third-party database monitoring tool is an investment that drives enormous value for the bottom line of your business in ten key ways.
Resource
Find out how optimizing the database helps organizations across multiple sectors achieve efficiencies while reducing risk on our case studies page.
