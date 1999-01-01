Migrate to Azure with confidence

As you begin the process of moving your data management to Azure SQL Databases, you’ll quickly realize that you need to monitor those servers much the same way as you do other instances of SQL Server.

While the Azure portal offers ways to build out a dashboard manually to achieve this, that does entail quite a bit of work and knowledge on your part. Further, while it will make it so you can see your Azure resources, it doesn’t monitor your local instances of SQL Server. In order to both keep an eye on your Azure resources and your local resources, you’re going to want to use a tool like Redgate SQL Monitor.