A single pane of glass to look at your Azure databases and your on-premises servers at the same time
Whether your databases are hosted on premises, in the cloud or a mixture of both, you can be sure you can always have the answers to the health of your estate, and proactively find potential problems before they impact your users.
"We now have better coverage, better features and a more cost-effective solution."
Benefits
While under the covers an Azure SQL Database or Azure Managed Instance, at their core, are just versions of SQL Server, the details of the unique implementation requires a unique monitoring solution.
SQL Monitor is built to provide a monitoring for your Azure Databases. This ensures that you have the same kind of knowledge and management abilities within Azure that you’re used to with on-premises SQL Server instances.
As you begin the process of moving your data management to Azure SQL Databases, you’ll quickly realize that you need to monitor those servers much the same way as you do other instances of SQL Server.
While the Azure portal offers ways to build out a dashboard manually to achieve this, that does entail quite a bit of work and knowledge on your part. Further, while it will make it so you can see your Azure resources, it doesn’t monitor your local instances of SQL Server. In order to both keep an eye on your Azure resources and your local resources, you’re going to want to use a tool like Redgate SQL Monitor.
SQL Monitor is built to monitor SQL Server instances and databases, but it also has direct support for Azure SQL Databases. This means that traditional monitoring that you need within Azure SQL Database such as blocking, deadlocks, and query behaviors are included. However, SQL Monitor also includes the unique elements that Azure SQL introduces such as tracking vCore or DTU use. This means that you get both kinds of monitoring in a well defined user interface.
Whether you’re using Managed Instances, Azure SQL Database databases, Elastic Pools, or any of the other Azure offerings, SQL Monitor is ready to use to keep track of the overall health of your Azure Servers. For more detail on exactly how SQL Monitor works with Azure, you can read this article.
Redgate has been working within Azure for a very long time. That knowledge and experience are built into SQL Monitor. However, we also have additional resources from lessons at Redgate University, to articles on our Learning Hub, to webinars from our Product Advocates. We can help you transition to Azure as well as use our tools effectively there.
As of October 2021, SQL Monitor has an Overall Rating of 4.5 out of 5 in the IT Infrastructural Tools, based on 12 reviews.
The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS Logo is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
“We have introduced 150 new servers this year and 70-80 new applications. Without Redgate’s SQL Monitor this would not have been possible.”
“It’s saved us at least two hours a day in just monitoring the systems, probably more if you add how it’s enabled us to change the way we work.”
“SQL Monitor lets us quickly know what the exact problem is so we can jump on it and fix it before the customer even notices.”
“With SQL Monitor we now have better coverage, better features, and a more cost-effective solution.”
“The alerting is really helpful, being able to filter out the noise and get exactly what we need.”
You can purchase a perpetual license for SQL Monitor or use the subscription service. Either way, you pay for only what you need to monitor your Azure databases
You can monitor instances of SQL Server 2005 to 2019. You will require one license per server, regardless of how many instances are on that server.
One SQL Monitor license allows you to monitor up to 5 Azure SQL Databases.
You can monitor 1 x SQL Server instance hosted on either Microsoft Azure Managed Instances or Amazon RDS with one SQL Monitor license.
SQL Monitor supports monitoring Windows failover clusters. You will need one license for each node in a monitored cluster. Other proprietary clustering server systems aren't supported, and might not behave as expected.
You can monitor SQL Server instances running on Virtual Machines (VMs). One SQL Monitor license is required per VM being monitored.
To monitor any size estate up to thousands of servers contact us for a personalized quote.Get in touch
We offer perpetual licenses upon request
0800 169 7433 sales@red-gate.com
|Global Overview – See all your Azure resources in one place
While working with Azure SQL Database and Managed Instance, you may have lots of different databases supporting your infrastructure. Using SQL Monitor lets you see all those different databases in a single place in order to more quickly understand that current status of your enterprise.
|Diagnosis - Azure specific knowledge to assist troubleshooting
Whether you’re using DTU or vCPU, or you have your databases in a Pool, SQL Monitor has the built-in monitoring metrics unique to Azure in order to support your understanding of the behavior of your systems.
|Alerting - Immediate information about your Azure databases
SQL Monitor includes built-in alerts specific to Azure databases so you can immediately know if there’s an issue. Further, many of the standard alerts are immediately applicable to Azure SQL Database. Finally, you can create customized alerts, as well as customize the existing alert thresholds, in order to make the system work the way you need it.
|Query impact – Finding and fixing bad query performance in order to reduce Azure costs
One of the biggest problems within Azure SQL Database is how bad code, poor indexing, or out of date statistics can lead to not only bad performance, but increased costs. SQL Monitor can quickly identify poorly performing queries, excessive waits, and guide you in possible solutions in order to help you reduce your Azure costs.
|Hybrid Monitoring – Your Azure databases and your local instances in one pane of glass
Since SQL Monitor works with both on-premises SQL Server instances and your cloud-based Azure databases, your hybrid environment is supported, day one. A single pane of glass lets you see your estate, regardless of where the database lives.
See SQL Monitor in action right now, with real-time performance of the servers that run SQLServerCentral.com, a website that has over 800,000 members and a growing 2.5 million page views per month.Try the live demo
Learn how 2500+ of your database professional peers are meeting current and upcoming challenges in these four insights reports.Get the reports
See how much you and your company could save by monitoring your servers with SQL Monitor - it only takes a few minutes.Calculate your ROI
Whether you want more details about SQL Monitor, a demo, or to know about best practice – get in touch.
Redgate has specialized in database software for 20 years. Our products are used by 804,000 IT professionals, in more than 100,000 companies.
Redgate offers comprehensive documentation and a friendly, helpful support team. An average 87% of customers rate our support 'Excellent'.
Work faster, protect your data, and be agile, with the industry-standard products for SQL Server development, deployment, backup, and monitoring.See what's included
Redgate’s Database DevOps solution lets you extend your DevOps practices to SQL Server databases so that you can optimize productivity, agility and performance across the full database lifecycle.Learn about the benefits