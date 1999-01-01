Amazon RDS Monitoring

A tool for monitoring your RDS SQL Server instances and your on-premises servers, all through a single pane of glass.
You need to receive the right alerts, at the right time, in order to respond to issues and to be proactive in your management. This is true whether the data is stored up in AWS or locally on your machines.
"We now have better coverage, better features and a more cost-effective solution."
Benefits
Some of your load may be on the Platform as a Service, RDS, but some may be in AWS VMs. Either way, SQL Monitor has the knowledge and metrics you need to keep a close eye on the behavior of your systems in order to better protect your information.
As of April 2022, SQL Monitor has an Overall Rating of 4.3 out of 5 in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools, based on 14 reviews.
The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS Logo is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
“We have introduced 150 new servers this year and 70-80 new applications. Without Redgate’s SQL Monitor this would not have been possible.”
“It’s saved us at least two hours a day in just monitoring the systems, probably more if you add how it’s enabled us to change the way we work.”
“SQL Monitor lets us quickly know what the exact problem is so we can jump on it and fix it before the customer even notices.”
“With SQL Monitor we now have better coverage, better features, and a more cost-effective solution.”
“The alerting is really helpful, being able to filter out the noise and get exactly what we need.”
You can purchase a perpetual license for SQL Monitor or use the subscription service. Either way, you pay for only what you need to monitor your Azure databases
You can monitor instances of SQL Server 2005 to 2019. You will require one license per server, regardless of how many instances are on that server.
One SQL Monitor license allows you to monitor up to 5 Azure SQL Databases.
You can monitor 1 x SQL Server instance hosted on either Microsoft Azure Managed Instances or Amazon RDS with one SQL Monitor license.
SQL Monitor supports monitoring Windows failover clusters. You will need one license for each node in a monitored cluster. Other proprietary clustering server systems aren't supported, and might not behave as expected.
You can monitor SQL Server instances running on Virtual Machines (VMs). One SQL Monitor license is required per VM being monitored.
$975 per server, per year
Includes support and upgrades
$927 per server, per year
Includes support and upgrades
$876 per server, per year
Includes support and upgrades
|Hybrid Monitoring – Your local instances and AWS RDS databases in a single pane of glass
SQL Monitor works with your SQL Server data, wherever that data exists, from local instances to AWS RDS and AWS virtual machines. You can keep an eye on your estate, regardless of where the data is.
|Wait Statistics – Understand and identify performance bottlenecks in AWS RDS
With SQL Monitor you get all the wait statistics from your databases in combination with query performance statistics so that you can address your AWS RDS performance issues as needed. Being able to fix performance issues helps reduce the overhead of operating in the cloud.
|A Familiar Approach – Your local instances, virtual machines and AWS RDS databases display the same information
Because SQL Monitor shows you a common view into wait statistics, I/O, CPU, query behaviors and more, you can validate that the performance on your local instances is the same or better than your performance within AWS RDS. This functionality makes the process of moving into AWS easier, and also makes the results of that move more likely to be successful.
|Alerting – Common information about your AWS RDS databases and SQL Server instances
A deadlock is an issue whether you’re on AWS RDS or on a local server. The built-in alerting in SQL Monitor will help you immediately respond to issues, whether you are on-premises, in the cloud, or both.
See SQL Monitor in action right now, with real-time performance of the servers that run SQLServerCentral.com, a website that has over 800,000 members and a growing 2.5 million page views per month.Try the live demo
Through continuous innovation, SQL Monitor stays ahead. So you, your team and the whole organization can, too!See the evolution of SQL Monitor
In this webinar AWS Community Builder Grant Fritchey and AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner David Dang demonstrate the powerful functionality SQL Monitor has to monitor SQL Servers hosted on Amazon RDS.Watch the webinar
Whether you want more details about SQL Monitor, a demo, or to know about best practice – get in touch.
Redgate has specialized in database software for 20 years. Our products are used by 804,000 IT professionals, in more than 100,000 companies.
Redgate offers comprehensive documentation and a friendly, helpful support team. An average 87% of customers rate our support 'Excellent'.