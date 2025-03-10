Redgate logo for print use

The 2025 State of the Database Landscape Report sheds light on the current state of database management and offers valuable insights into how organizations can navigate and simplify the growing complexities.

How does the database landscape look in 2025?

Since 2017, Redgate has surveyed thousands of global practitioners each year to examine how our industry is changing, and provide advice and guidance for organizations and database professionals alike.

Database platforms

A year of consolidation

Skills gap

The pace of change

AI (Artificial intelligence)

Balancing the risks

Cloud

Making the decision to migrate

While development and test data is becoming more secure, challenges still remain, with a quarter of IT teams still suffering with data privacy and compliance issues. To help overcome these, 38% of organizations are now using masked production data, and 16% opt for purely synthetic data. Most notably, the number of organizations with no approach to sensitive data has fallen from 35% in 2023, to just 14% this year.

Data security and compliance have never been more critical. As data breaches become more frequent and regulations more stringent, organizations must adopt a proactive approach to protecting their data and adhering to compliance standards. The consequences of failing to act are severe, and integrating security and compliance into core business operations is essential.Mri Pandit

Mri Pandit

Senior Manager, Navy Federal Credit Union

Approaches for sensitive data and testing

No approach for sensitive data
  • 2023 (35%)
  • 2024 (14%)
Sensitive data limited to specific users
  • 2023 (26%)
  • 2024 (33%)
Sensitive data masked / de-identified
  • 2023 (21%)
  • 2024 (38%)
Replaced by synthetic data
  • 2023 (13%)
  • 2024 (16%)

The adoption of multiple database platforms had been on an upward trajectory since 2020 as organizations grappled with the relentless increase in the volume and variety of data. However, concerns around training, data integration complexities and monitoring and troubleshooting are beginning to prompt a consolidation. The number of organizations using only one platform rose from 21% in 2023 to 26% this year, and nearly 75% have pulled back to three platforms or less.

Number of database platforms

More than five
  • 2023 (29%)
  • 2024 (9%)
Four to five
  • 2023 (13%)
  • 2024 (17%)
Two to three
  • 2023 (36%)
  • 2024 (47%)
One
  • 2023 (21%)
  • 2024 (26%)

Skills gap

The pace of change

The skills gap is a recurring theme throughout our 2025 report and, while professional development opportunities do exist, it’s clearly not enough to cover the introduction of multiple database platforms, the widespread adoption of the cloud, and the emergence of AI – to name just a few. A major blocker is lack of time; employees don’t just need opportunities, they need dedicated time away from their day job to take advantage of them.

For 77% of organizations, data-driven transformation is a strategic goal – but 45% report lack of data skills/data literacy being a barrier.

IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Redgate

Simplifying Complexity and Delivering Business Value: Making Database DevOps Work in the Real World, doc #EUR252966324, January 2025

The barriers faced when participating in professional development activites

  • Lack of time (67%)
  • Lack of financial support (39%)
  • Limited availability of relevant training (29%)
  • Lack of management support (22%)
  • Personal reasons (15%)
  • Other (3%)

AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Balancing the risks

While AI presents a lot of promise in its ability to streamline tasks, automate processes and standardize workflows, there are also understandable concerns around its use. 61% cite data security and privacy as the major worry, but half of all organizations still think AI will have an overall positive impact on them over the next two years.

Despite the risks, the potential benefits of AI are huge. Companies that don’t explore and use AI tools risk falling behind. The key is finding the right balance between making the most of AI’s capabilities and managing its risks.Jeff Foster

Jeff Foster

Director of Technology & Innovation, Redgate

The concerns about using AI

Data security and privacy
  • 2023 (41%)
  • 2024 (61%)
Accuracy and reliability
  • 2023 (37%)
  • 2024 (57%)
Training/expertise
  • 2023 (29%)
  • 2024 (32%)
Ethical concerns
  • 2023 (27%)
  • 2024 (35%)
Regulatory compliance
  • 2023 (25%)
  • 2024 (32%)
Maintenance and support
  • 2023 (21%)
  • 2024 (26%)
Performance overhead
  • 2023 (18%)
  • 2024 (20%)
Interoperability and integration
  • 2023 (16%)
  • 2024 (16%)
Incompatibility
  • 2023 (14%)
  • 2024 (14%)
None of the above
  • 2023 (10%)
  • 2024 (11%)

Cloud

Making the decision to migrate

Those classifying themselves as hosting databases ‘mostly’ or ‘all’ in the cloud dropped from 36% in 2023 to 30% this year, with cost management cited as the main challenge (63%). However, cost efficiency is also seen as a driver for migrating to the cloud. It's clear that hybrid hosting is here to stay, in part because while the cloud can introduce cost efficiencies, it can also be difficult to control and manage ongoing costs once migrated.

Challenges organizations face managing databases in the cloud

  • Cost management (63%)
  • Performance issues (40%)
  • Resource optimization (37%)
  • Data privacy and security (32%)
  • Regulatory compliance (20%)
  • Vendor lock-in (18%)
  • Misaligned expectations between teams (16%)
