Those classifying themselves as hosting databases ‘mostly’ or ‘all’ in the cloud dropped from 36% in 2023 to 30% this year, with cost management cited as the main challenge (63%). However, cost efficiency is also seen as a driver for migrating to the cloud. It's clear that hybrid hosting is here to stay, in part because while the cloud can introduce cost efficiencies, it can also be difficult to control and manage ongoing costs once migrated.