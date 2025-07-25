Register Log in

How to Measure Replication Latency in SQL Server AlwaysOn Synchronous Availability Groups

Comments 0

Share to social media

Synchronous replicas in SQL Server Availability Groups promise no data loss, but they don’t promise zero delay; under heavy load they can still fall behind. This article shows how to measure and track that hidden replication delay using SQL Server performance counters, so you can see how well your system keeps up during IO‑intensive operations and plan maintenance more safely.

Why Measure Latency?

Availability Groups are useful for creating Highly Available (HA) database systems, but that doesn’t mean they are entirely immune to performance problems. In busy systems, limitations in the infrastructure can introduce replication lag that is severe enough to affect database performance in ways that aren’t immediately obvious.

In SQL Server Availability Groups, the relevant difference between synchronous and asynchronous replicas comes down to how and when a transaction on the primary server is considered “committed”: Although it is easy to measure the lag between asynchronous replicas by using the dashboard in SSMS or by querying the DMVs (Dynamic Management Views), it takes more work to find the latency between synchronous replicas. This article explains how to measure that latency using internal performance counters, offering a simple technique for monitoring the cost of synchronous replication.

The Effect of Stress on a Synchronous Replica

You might think that there would be no delay in committing the transaction on the primary only after it is safely on the secondary – after all it is supposed to be synchronous. However, if you work with a busy server using AlwaysOn including synchronous replicas, you may have seen high numbers of HADR_SYNC_COMMIT waits, especially during IO-intensive operations such as index rebuilds or data loads. This type of wait means ‘Your synchronous replica can’t keep up!

By understanding why this happens, we can learn about the nature of the bottlenecks in our infrastructure and throttle or reschedule operations to reduce the risk of replication latency.

Understanding the Counters

Our first (but not last!) step in understanding counters should be the documentation, so let’s take a look at https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/sql/relational-databases/performance-monitor/sql-server-database-replica.

The two metrics that we will use are Mirrored Write Transaction/sec and Transaction Delay. Let’s see what the documents say:

Definition of Mirrored Write Transaction/sec in SQL Server: Number of transactions that wrote to the mirrored database and waited for the log to be sent to the mirror in order to commit, in the last second.
Transaction Delay in SQL Server definition: Delay in waiting for unterminated commit acknowledgment for all the current transactions, in milliseconds. Divide by Mirrored Write Transaction/sec to get Avg Transaction Delay.

Mirrored Write Transaction/sec

With these metrics, we can start by seeing what Mirrored Write Transaction/sec looks like on a system with no traffic. For this I will use the sys.dm_os_performance_counters dynamic management view (DMV) that lets you see the OS performance counters that SQL Server is presenting to the OS performance monitor.

When you execute this statement, it returns:

An image showing what the statement returns - a table including instance_name, counter_value, and counter_name.

If the documentation is to be taken literally, this means that our offline system had 106,512,300 transactions in the last second – quite the load if you believe that number! If we wait about a minute and execute the query again on our system, the result shows a very similar number – 106,512,310. Too similar if you ask me! This smells like a tally rather than a metric: maybe a tally of how much time the server has spent waiting on synchronous replicas. We need to investigate.

A similar return result for the executed statement.

By running this query several times, it becomes apparent that the counter actually tracks a cumulative number of transactions since the last reboot or counter reset, rather than reflecting activity within the last second.

With this understanding, we can rewrite the Microsoft definition:

Mirrored Write Transaction/sec: Number of transactions that were written to the primary database and then waited to commit until the log was sent to the secondary database, since the last reboot.

Transaction Delay

Thankfully, Transaction Delay does exactly what it says on the tin. The tin also helpfully notes that we can divide this value by the Mirrored Write Transactions/sec counter to get an average delay per transaction.

Dividing these counters will give us the average latency since the last reboot but this, by itself, is not particularly useful in this context. We are more likely to need to know how closely the latency relates to various types of server load.

Despite the /sec suffix, most of these counters are actually just cumulative tallies. You have to do your own math if you want the actual per-second rate.

Storing the Counters

If we store these values over time, we can then calculate a minute-by-minute metric that is far more useful for understanding the speed and robustness of a system. To do this we will create a table to track these counters and a stored procedure to write to that table at a regular cadence.

Let’s start by creating a table to hold our observations:

Since these counters are stored in the same column in sys.dm_os_performance_counters, our procedure will use a temp table to pivot them into separate columns, making further analysis easier.

Now we can start a loop to gather our data. This code can be placed in a SQL Agent Job or just kicked off from SSMS:

You could also just use a job that runs every minute or so to execute: EXEC dbo.CreateAGLagObservation, depending on your infrastructure.

After the script has been running for a few minutes, we can calculate and view the lag from the observations we have captured. This code uses a CTE to compare each row with the row captured before it to show how much each counter changed in the last minute. Then it divides those delta values to show the average delay per transaction in that minute (delay_ms_per_tran). I’m filtering on instance_name here to show the total for all databases, but I have left this unfiltered in the stored procedure to allow tracking the latency for each database independently.

To show why this can be so useful, I ran these scripts on a testing system with an insert statement running in a loop. To generate a more intensive load and stress the system, I rebuilt some indexes and highlighted those times in the screenshot below. You can clearly see how the index rebuilds affected the latency of the synchronous replication, going from sub-millisecond lag to over 20 milliseconds:

An image of a table which shows how the index rebuilds affected the latency of the synchronous replication, going from sub-millisecond lag to over 20 millioseconds.

Summary

We’ve shown how to measure the latency between synchronous replicas in an Availability Group using SQL Server’s own counters. While synchronous commit promises no data loss, it doesn’t guarantee no delay — and under load, the cost of keeping replicas in sync can be significant. Measuring that cost gives us a way to observe how well the infrastructure is coping, especially during IO-intensive operations like index maintenance or data imports.

Used over time, this technique can help to explain unexpected slowdowns, validate assumptions about AlwaysOn performance, and provide a solid basis for scheduling background tasks more safely. It’s also a gentle reminder that a “healthy” secondary replica isn’t just one that’s connected — it’s one that’s keeping up.

This kind of monitoring doesn’t just help DBAs troubleshoot issues after the fact; it can inform operational planning, change management, and the safe deployment of maintenance routines. Replication performance is part of system health, and this gives us a practical way to track it.

Article tags

Load comments

Recommended

About the author

Matt Gantz

See Profile

Matt is a Database Administrator with over 15 years of experience working with SQL Server. He enjoys teaching, playing music, and climbing the snowy peaks of the Pacific Northwest.

Matt's contributions
Matt's latest contributions: