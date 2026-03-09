IDENTITY vs SEQUENCE in SQL Server – which should you use?

Auto-generated numeric keys are everywhere in relational databases. In SQL Server, two features dominate this space:

Both generate numbers. Both are fast. Both are widely used. Today, though, IDENTITY columns are by far the most common – yet in our client work, we tend to use SEQUENCE objects almost exclusively. Everything I can do with an IDENTITY column, I can also do with a SEQUENCE object, and we find them more flexible.

As a simple example, if you’ve ever tried to perform a SET IDENTITY_INSERT ON across a linked server, you’d know this doesn’t work. With SEQUENCE , I never need to do this type of operation.

Choosing between these two matters, because they behave differently in ways that affect correctness, scalability, and maintainability.

This guide explains how IDENTITY columns and SEQUENCE objects differ in SQL Server, and how you might decide which one is appropriate for a given design.

What is an IDENTITY column in SQL Server?

An IDENTITY column in SQL Server is a table-level property that automatically generates a value when a row is inserted:

1 2 3 4 5 6 CREATE TABLE sales . orders ( order_id INT NOT NULL IDENTITY ( 1 , 1 ) CONSTRAINT PK_sales_orders PRIMARY KEY , order_date DATE NOT NULL ) ;

Key characteristics:

Defined inside a table



Values are generated at insert time



Tightly coupled to that table



Automatically incremented

Once created, the IDENTITY behavior is largely implicit. Inserts occur and values are generated automatically.

What is a SEQUENCE column in SQL Server?

A SEQUENCE object is a standalone database object that generates numbers on demand:

1 2 3 CREATE SEQUENCE sales . order_id START WITH 1 INCREMENT BY 1 ;

Used explicitly:

1 2 3 INSERT INTO sales . orders ( order_id , order_date ) VALUES ( NEXT VALUE FOR sales . order_id , SYSDATETIME ( ) ) ;

Key characteristics:

Independent database object



Values are requested explicitly



Can be shared across tables



Behavior is fully configurable

A SEQUENCE behaves more like a service than a column property. And importantly, if you want to override them because you’re moving data around, it’s easy.

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IDENTITY vs SEQUENCE: Ownership and coupling

Ownership and coupling is the most fundamental difference between IDENTITY and SEQUENCE in SQL Server.

IDENTITY

Belongs to a single table



Cannot be shared



Cannot be reused elsewhere



Tightly bound to the table lifecycle

SEQUENCE

Independent object



Can be used by multiple tables



Can be referenced by code, procedures, and triggers



Can outlive tables



Design implication

If the number belongs to the table, IDENTITY often seems to fit naturally. If the number belongs to the business process, a SEQUENCE is often a better abstraction.

As an example, imagine I had a system with tables for CarBookings, HotelBookings, FlightBookings, etc. and I wanted to use a single ID that spanned all these tables. A SEQUENCE object makes this easy, as just one could be the ID generator for all the tables.

IDENTITY vs SEQUENCE: Control and predictability

IDENTITY

Generated automatically



Limited control over when values are consumed



Gaps are normal and unavoidable



Reseeding affects the entire table

SEQUENCE

Explicit value requests



Can generate values before insert



Can be cached, cycled, and incremented flexibly



Can be reset or altered independently

Neither option guarantees gap-free numbering. A SEQUENCE simply provides more control over when gaps occur.

IDENTITY vs SEQUENCE: Multi-row and batch inserts

Here, behavior between the two diverges in subtle but important ways:

IDENTITY

Values assigned during insert



Ordering may not be obvious under parallel plans



Assignment order is harder to predict in bulk loads

SEQUENCE

Values requested explicitly



Values can be generated ahead of time



Deterministic ordering is easier to achieve when required

For systems that rely on explicit ordering or pre-allocation, sequences offer clearer semantics.

IDENTITY vs SEQUENCE: Replication, synchronization, distribution

IDENTITY

Historically difficult with replication



Requires identity ranges or careful configuration



Risk of collisions if mismanaged

SEQUENCE

Designed for distributed scenarios



Supports caching to reduce contention



Easier to coordinate across nodes or services

This is one of the primary reasons SEQUENCE objects exist. They solve problems that IDENTITY columns were never designed to handle.

IDENTITY vs SEQUENCE: Inserts from multiple code paths

Common insert paths include:

Direct inserts



Stored procedures



Triggers



Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) processes



Service-based inserts

With IDENTITY , they are:

Always generated implicitly



Harder to intercept or customize



Requires special syntax to override ( SET IDENTITY_INSERT )

And with SEQUENCE , they:

Can be used anywhere



Can be called conditionally



Can be reused consistently across paths

When multiple systems need to generate compatible identifiers, a SEQUENCE object provides a cleaner contract.

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IDENTITY vs SEQUENCE: Performance and scalability

In most real-world systems, both options scale well and are extremely fast. Neither should be chosen solely for performance reasons

At very high insert rates:

Sequences with caching can reduce contention



By default, identity contention can appear in extreme write-heavy workloads

These differences matter at scale, but they are rarely the primary design driver.

What can you control for IDENTITY in modern SQL Server?

SQL Server 2017+ lets you turn identity value caching ON or OFF per database using the database-scoped configuration IDENTITY_CACHE . You can also disable IDENTITY pre-allocation and instance-wide using trace flag 272 (global scope).

What you CANNOT control for IDENTITY in SQL Server

You cannot set the cache size for an IDENTITY column. With IDENTITY , it’s essentially ON/OFF , not tune the cache amount. (The internal pre-allocation amount varies by version/type/implementation, but it’s not user-configurable.)

IDENTITY vs SEQUENCE: Common anti-patterns

Using IDENTITY as a business identifier:

Ideally, you would avoid coupling business meaning to storage behavior, which is brittle and hard to change.

Assuming either IDENTITY or SEQUENCE is gap-free:

Deletes, rollbacks, restarts, and crashes all introduce gaps.

If gap-free numbering is required, neither IDENTITY or SEQUENCE is sufficient.

How to choose IDENTITY or SEQUENCE in SQL Server

Choose IDENTITY when:

The value is purely a surrogate key



The value belongs only to the table



Minimal configuration is desired



Gaps and reuse are not a concern

Choose SEQUENCE when:

The value represents a business concept



Multiple tables or processes need numbers



Explicit control over generation is required



Reuse, coordination, or distribution matters



You need to insert across linked services



You are working in more complex environments

In conclusion: IDENTITY vs SEQUENCE in SQL Server

IDENTITY columns are simple, convenient, and often sufficient. Despite this, we tend to use SEQUENCE objects all the time nowadays. They’re explicit, flexible, and better suited to complex systems – ideal for the mixed environments that we often find ourselves working in.