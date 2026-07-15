AI developer tools have matured fast. In 2026, most engineering workflows touch at least one AI coding agent, code reviewer, or research assistant — but the right combination depends heavily on your team size, codebase, and tolerance for setup overhead. This guide breaks down the tools actually worth using across three categories: research and architecture, day-to-day development, and code review, based on real, hands-on experience.

I’ve always been cautious about using new technology. As a developer, it took me quite a while to actually try any AI development tools. My inner gut feeling has me really not wanting to trust ChatGPT ‘winging it’ over a codebase, yet I don’t want to live like Patrick under the rock.

So, I’ve given a few AI tools a shot and now, a year or so later, I have some thoughts. Whether you’re a newcomer or just a dev wanting to try a new tool(s), my experiences may be of interest to you.

Disclaimer

It’s worth noting that these tools come and go overnight, such is the ever-changing nature of AI and technology, so the contents of this article is accurate as of summer 2026 (the time of writing). Also, the tools covered here are ones I’ve used personally and have experience with. I will provide both facts and my own personal opinion.

What does agentic AI work best for?

Though I cannot give an universal “what works best” answer, I use AI tooling for a variety of tasks, such as research & architecture, day-to-day development, and code review.

Your specific use case might not require all of them, or it might require more tools – depending on volume, the codebase, and even the underlying team. On that point, team-specific tooling choices makes a huge difference. I’ve worked both in places where AI usage is prohibited, and in places where moderate and human-intertwined AI usage is completely acceptable.

Now, let’s go over a few tools that I’ve found useful for each category.

Research is crucial – it’s half the work of getting a job done. My current favorite AI tool for helping me with research-oriented work is Claude.

Claude is light years ahead in this capability. When given proper, rich input, Claude does wonders for getting you information with as minimal ‘hallucination‘ as possible. Claude also seems to better understand architectural decisions in comparison to ChatGPT, for example.

The issue with Claude is that you can quickly reach the daily token limit, but I then just switch over to ChatGPT. I like manual research – sometimes even printing papers and reading them over a coffee – but for rapid research and when the criterium is not at the highest bar, this Claude/ChatGPT combo works just fine. There’s really no ‘universal’ solution here.

Now, the actual AI coding part. Previously, you’d have to go to ChatGPT, prompt it to write code, and then manually copy and paste it in your IDE (integrated development environment.) What a story to tell our grandchildren! Now, thankfully, nearly every IDE has model context protocol (MCP) or agentic support built-in.

Here’s my experience with using AI tools for day-to-day development tasks, and the tools that have worked best for me – featuring the pros and cons, comparisons, and any other important information you should know.

Claude Code

Claude Code is an adaptation of Claude itself for direct usage in your terminal or IDE – and they even have a standalone app. Claude is great for planned, big prompts, and good for planning around stuff, especially when it has enough context (with appropriate CLAUDE.md, skills, and MCPs).

More specifically, I’ve found Claude to work best for a vibe-coded experience. You have to be really careful with prompting to avoid too much bloat.

Pros: Great developer experience with fast and capable models. Excellent fine-tuning ability (models, effort, etc.)

Cons: Costs are steep, rising from $20/month to $100/month for more usage. Some developers say it feels like an “engineer on a time crunch who’s just trying to get the feature built”, so it needs more babysitting. Also, there are no inline autosuggestions to provide real-time completions as you type, which might be a dealbreaker for some.

Best for: Speed – the “let’s get it moving” approach. Should be used by an experienced engineer.

How do the various Claude models compare? Which is best?

Here’s a comparison of the various Claude AI models to help you determine which is best for your use case:

Model Best for (coding) Price (in/out per MTok) Claude Sonnet 4.6 Hardest coding tasks, long-horizon agentic coding, high-autonomy work (use xhigh effort) $5 / $25 Claude Haiku 4.5 Best default for most coding: navigating codebases, iterative development, agent workflows $3 / $15 Claude Haiku 4.5 Fast, cheap coding: quick edits, file reads, pair programming, low-latency tasks $1 / $5

Codex

Codex is a coding agent from the creators of ChatGPT and is powered by ChatGPT itself. Codex, like Claude Code, works in your IDE or terminal and has a desktop app.

In my experience, Codex is more thoughtful, more intentional, and more careful with planning than Claude. However, this also means it does stop frequently to rework the code, so it’s not as seamless or as fast.

Pros: Codex is thoughtful and careful with planning. It’s also excellent at ensuring good coding practices, with strong adherence to instructions and AGENTS.md .

Cons: Slower and less interactive than its direct competitors, e.g Claude.

Best for: More complex codebases and when strict aherence to standards is critical.

Cursor

Cursor is an IDE itself, with agent(s) under the hood, unlike the many tools that are extensions to your existing IDE or terminal. If you prefer an immersive IDE experience from an agent, Cursor is a neat choice. I think of it as being like Claude Code, just it includes a fully-fledged IDE.

Cursor uses a custom-trained proprietary model, but you can also choose models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and others. Cursor also has a pretty neat debugging function.

Pros: Interactive, feature-rich, strong contextual awareness and model flexibility. Generous free tier.

Cons: Fast usage can burn limits quickly. More resource-intensive.

Best for: If you prefer a Visual Studio (VS) Code-based IDE with autocomplete and deep contextual awareness, Cursor works well.

OpenCode

Unlike Cursor, OpenCode is an open-source AI coding agent. You can connect almost any LLM provider from Models.dev, or just use a local LLM. Yay for privacy! OpenCode allows you to use proprietary and free models. It’s available in-terminal, as an extension, or as an app.

Pros: Privacy-friendly, open-source, and no vendor lock-in – simply choose the model of your choice.

Cons: More involved setup and, as of now, the frequent updates can break stability.

Best for: Multi-model flexibility & cost, and deep-context retrieval.

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Okay, AI moved blocks in your codebase and wrote some code ready for production. However, at the scale with which AI writes code, can you really verify that code output?

Previously, a reviewer would have a handful of PRs a day – now, it’s more often a two-digit number of PRs. The cognitive load is not the same. That’s why AI-assisted coding usually requires AI-assisted reviewing.

And yes, while you can use the tools listed above to review AI-assisted code, it’s better to use a different tool than the one you used to write the code.

Aviator

Aviator Verify is an AI-native code-review tool. This means it doesn’t point another LLM at a diff to guess what the code was supposed to do – instead, Verify works with intent and spec-driven verification.

It parses the code, walks the abstract syntax tree (AST), and runs deterministic checks against each acceptance criteria in an approved spec. LLMs, meanwhile, are used as a fallback for the ‘messier’ cases.

From the very limited (early access) experience I’ve had with Verify, I can say that it performs the job quite well. Most importantly, it allows you to focus away from the 20 PR’s you have on-the-go at any given time.

Pros: Verification is anchored to a human-approved spec, allowing you to check intent rather than ‘vibes’.

Cons: You have to actually write and approve specs for Verify to shine – a workflow change some dev teams resist.

Best for: Teams shipping lots of AI-generated code who want a quality gate tied to intent, especially in larger and/or compliance-conscious organizations.

CodeRabbit

CodeRabbit is another code-reviewing platform, and a simple one at that. You just point it to a repo and it runs linters and static application security testing (SAST). It also gives plain English comments and one-click fixes.

From my experience, though, the noise control is really what makes it worth it. I expected a flood of nitpicks but instead it mostly surfaced comments actually worth reading. It also got quieter as it learned how I closed threads.

Pros: Near-zero setup, fast (reviews landed in a few minutes), mixes real scanners with LLM reasoning.

Cons: Per-seat cost stacks up ($24/dev/month annual, $30 monthly). Self-hosting is enterprise-only.

Best for: Small-to-mid teams who want review on every PR without friction.

Most developer workflows are embedded within AI tooling, and categories of such tooling increase every quarter. In this article, I’ve covered the fundamentals of the following tasks you can use AI tools for: research & architecture, day-to-day development, and code review.

I will say that you can’t really be ‘wrong’ when choosing a tool – it comes down to preference and your use case. I’d advise you try, test, and measure results. What can work for one team or a company might not work for others. It comes down to style preferences, budgets, and overall workflow setup.

Personally, I use a combination of the tools I’ve covered. Mainly, though, it’s Claude for planning/research, and Codex for day-to-day coding. When I need a rapid prototype, Claude Code fulfills that too.

For the code review side, I’m sticking with Aviator Verify for now. The pricing makes more sense to me, and the spec/intent-driven approach gives me a ‘safe’ feeling.

What are your thoughts? Do you use any of these tools yourself – or have any other suggestions? I’d love to hear from you – feel free to leave a comment below.

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1. What is the best AI coding agent in 2026? There’s no single answer, but Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, and OpenCode are the leading options. Claude Code is best for speed and rapid prototyping; Codex suits complex codebases requiring strict standards; Cursor fits developers who want a full IDE experience; and OpenCode is ideal for those wanting model flexibility without vendor lock-in. 2. What is the difference between Claude Code and Cursor? Claude Code is a terminal and IDE extension built on Anthropic’s Claude models. Cursor is a full VS Code-based IDE with its own proprietary model, though it also supports Claude, OpenAI, and Google models. Cursor includes inline autocompletions; Claude Code does not. Aviator Verify and CodeRabbit are the two leading AI code review tools. Aviator Verify uses spec-driven, intent-based verification with deterministic AST checks, making it well-suited to compliance-conscious teams. CodeRabbit is simpler to set up and works well for small-to-mid teams wanting automated review on every PR. 4. Is Aviator Verify better than CodeRabbit? They serve slightly different needs. Aviator Verify anchors reviews to a human-approved spec, making it stronger for teams shipping large volumes of AI-generated code who need verifiable intent. CodeRabbit requires near-zero setup and is faster to adopt, but its LLM-based review is less deterministic. 5. What is the cheapest AI coding tool? OpenCode is free and open-source — you only pay for the underlying model API. Claude Haiku 4.5 is the most cost-effective Claude model for coding tasks at $1/$5 per million tokens in/out, suited to quick edits and low-latency work.