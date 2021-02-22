OVERVIEW

BY NEED

BY ROLE

BY INDUSTRY

Greg Larsen

22 February 2021

  • 2

  • 2858 views

  • 0

Redgate SQL Prompt

SQL Prompt is an add-in for SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) and Visual Studio that strips away the repetition of coding. As well as offering advanced IntelliSense-style code completion, full formatting options, object renaming, and other productivity features, SQL Prompt also offers fast and comprehensive code analysis as you type.

Try it free

  • 2

  • 2858 views

Rate this article

[Total: 2    Average: 5/5]
Greg Larsen

Greg Larsen

Greg started working in the computer industry in 1982. In 1985, he got his first DBA job, and since then he has held six different DBA jobs and managed a number of different database management systems. Greg has moved on from being a full-time DBA and is now an adjunct professor at St. Martins University and does part-time consulting work. He has published numerous articles in SQL Server Magazine, and many online web sites dedicated to SQL Server. He is a former SQL Server MVP and holds a number of Microsoft Certification. Greg can be reached at gregalarsen@msn.com.

View all articles by Greg Larsen

Load comments

Related articles

Also in SQL Prompt

Do something that scares you

Recently, the editor of SQLServerCentral.com, Steve Jones, shared a video in our team Slack channel that talked about how you shouldn’t feel like an imposter when you get out of your comfort zone. It talked about how incredibly successful people didn’t know how to do what they eventually accomplished back when they started. For example, … Read more

Also in SQL Server security

SQL Server Database Security and Source Control

Maintaining database security can be a complex task. In this post, Louis Davidson describes a method that can be used to maintain separate security for multiple environments (e.g., production and development) without changes to the database itself. … Read more

Also in Learn SQL Server

DBA in training: SQL Server under the hood

In this article of the series, Pamela Mooney explains the architecture of SQL Server under the hood, including some query anti-patterns to avoid.… Read more

Tags

, , ,