Exploring the SQL Server CHOOSE Function

I preface a lot of what I write with whether or not it is for a “practical” use. One of the Simple Talk authors used this function in a forthcoming article. and I realized I hadn’t heard of it before (or I forgot about it… which is not completely unlikely.) The practical use was to generate some data and have at least a little variety to the values.

The CHOOSE function has this syntax.

1 CHOOSE ( item_to_choose , item1 , item2 [ , item3 ] . . . [ itemN ] )

A position (starting at 1) for the item_to_choose , then a list of 1 to N (where N isn’t strictly defined, but more on that later) that you can choose from.

So, if you execute the following:

1 SELECT CHOOSE ( 1 , 'Yes' , 'No' , 'Maybe' ) ;

The output will be.

—–

No

If there is no value at that position:

1 SELECT CHOOSE ( 10 , 'Yes' , 'No' , 'Maybe' ) ;

The output will be.

—–

NULL

You can get a random value if you do something like:

1 2 3 4 5 6 WITH GetValue AS ( SELECT CAST ( RAND ( ) * 3 as int ) + 1 AS ChooseOne ) SELECT CHOOSE ( ChooseOne , 'Yes' , 'No' , 'Maybe' ) FROM GetValue ;

Execute this one or may times and you will get output of a random one of the values. (I have no idea why, but putting that exact expression from the CTE into a simple call sometimes led to NULL outputs:

1 SELECT CHOOSE ( CAST ( RAND ( ) * 3 AS int ) + 1 , 'Yes' , 'No' , 'Maybe' ) ;

Not sure why, but maybe that will be a later blog! Finally (for the random cases), if you do something like this:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 CREATE TABLE # holdValues ( Value varchar ( 10 ) NOT NULL ) ; DECLARE @ Counter int = 0 , @ StopValue int = 10000 WHILE @ Counter <= @ StopValue BEGIN WITH GetValue AS ( SELECT CAST ( RAND ( ) * 3 AS int ) + 1 AS ChooseOne ) INSERT INTO # holdValues SELECT CHOOSE ( ChooseOne , 'Yes' , 'No' , 'Maybe' ) FROM GetValue ; SET @ Counter = @ Counter + 1 ; END ; SELECT COUNT ( * ) , Value FROM # HoldValues GROUP BY Value ;

You should get a pretty normal distribution of values in your output:

Value

———– ———-

3231 Yes

3406 No

3364 Maybe

So, CHOOSE can be useful for this sort of need to create random data from a specific set of values.

Practical Applications

It probably is more typical to use this when building an ETL system to translate values where you only have a number (and don’t intend to build a mapping table… which I might consider personally if you have more than a few values.)

For example, say you have this table (from WideWorldImporters )”

1 2 SELECT CustomerCategoryID , CustomerCategoryName FROM WideWorldImporters . Sales . CustomerCategories ;

The contents of this table are:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 CustomerCategoryID CustomerCategoryName ------------------ -------------------------------------------------- 1 Agent 5 Computer Store 7 Corporate 8 General Retailer 6 Gift Store 3 Novelty Shop 4 Supermarket 2 Wholesaler

Now, you could replace this in a query to load your data using:

1 2 CHOOSE ( < position > , 'Agent' , 'Wholesaler' , 'Novelty Shop' , 'Supermarket' , 'Computer Store' , 'Gift Store' , 'Corporate' , 'General Retailer' )

Whether this is useful or not, I am going to leave it as a “thing you CAN do” for now. I have questions about the performance of such a strategy, but this is enough for now to show that you can use these tools this way.

Let’s Get a Bit Stupid

Part of the fun of this sort of post for me is the “what is the limit?” sort of question. The documentation does not seem to give you a limit to the number of values… so I figured why not try. All the documentation says is:

1 val_1 . . . val_n

List of comma-separated values of any data type. So, you can do:

1 SELECT CHOOSE ( 1 , 2 , 3 ) ;

Which will return 2, naturally.

Since this is feature I mostly see used with textual values, I wanted to see how may values you might be able to use. Since it wasn’t stated how many values you can include… I figured I should give it a go and see what the max is. So on my test machine with the following express version of SQL Server:

Microsoft SQL Server 2022 (RTM-CU18) (KB5050771) – 16.0.4185.3 (X64) Feb 28 2025 18:24:49 Copyright (C) 2022 Microsoft Corporation Express Edition (64-bit) on Windows 10 Enterprise 10.0 <X64> (Build 26100: ) (Hypervisor)

It is actually Windows 11, but whatever 🙂

So, I am going to try it out. I will generate a CHOOSE function call with increasingly large number of items such as:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 / * --hold the output (because as I found out, a connection failure occurs --when you get to a threshold. CREATE TABLE # HoldResults ( value varchar ( 100 ) not null ) ; SET NOCOUNT ON ; TRUNCATE TABLE # HoldResults DECLARE @ statement nvarchar ( max ) , @ counter int = 3100 , --Where to start. I started a lot lower than this @ StopAt int = 3200 ; WHILE ( @ counter <= @ stopAt ) BEGIN SET @ statement = CONCAT ( 'SELECT CHOOSE(' , @ counter , ',' '1' ',' ) SELECT @ statement = @ statement + STRING_AGG ( CONCAT ( '' 'LongerValue' , CAST ( value AS nvarchar ( max ) ) , '' '' ) , ',' ) FROM GENERATE_SERIES ( 2 , @ counter ) SELECT @ statement = @ statement + ')' --SELECT @statement INSERT INTO # holdResults EXEC ( @ statement ) SET @ counter = @ counter + 1 ; END ; GO SELECT max ( value ) FROM # holdResults ;

This failed on 3175 with this error:

Msg 8631, Level 17, State 1, Line 80 Internal error: Server stack limit has been reached. Please look for potentially deep nesting in your query and try to simplify it.

But 3174 items worked (Word wrap is turned on in the display, just copy as is to run yourself…if you dare!):

1 SELECT CHOOSE ( 3174 , '1' , '2' , '3' , '4' , '5' , '6' , '7' , '8' , '9' , '10' , '11' , '12' , '13' , '14' , '15' , '16' , '17' , '18' , '19' , '20' , '21' , '22' , '23' , '24' , '25' , '26' , '27' , '28' , '29' , '30' , '31' , '32' , '33' , '34' , '35' , '36' , '37' , '38' , '39' , '40' , '41' , '42' , '43' , '44' , '45' , '46' , '47' , '48' , '49' , '50' , '51' , '52' , '53' , '54' , '55' , '56' , '57' , '58' , '59' , '60' , '61' , '62' , '63' , '64' , '65' , '66' , '67' , '68' , '69' , '70' , '71' , '72' , '73' , '74' , '75' , '76' , '77' , '78' , '79' , '80' , '81' , '82' , '83' , '84' , '85' , '86' , '87' , '88' , '89' , '90' , '91' , '92' , '93' , '94' , '95' , '96' , '97' , '98' , '99' , '100' , '101' , '102' , '103' , '104' , '105' , '106' , '107' , '108' , '109' , '110' , '111' , '112' , '113' , '114' , '115' , '116' , '117' , '118' , '119' , '120' , '121' , '122' , '123' , '124' , '125' , '126' , '127' , '128' , '129' , '130' , '131' , '132' , '133' , '134' , '135' , '136' , '137' , '138' , '139' , '140' , '141' , '142' , '143' , '144' , '145' , '146' , '147' , '148' , '149' , '150' , '151' , '152' , '153' , '154' , '155' , '156' , '157' , '158' , '159' , '160' , '161' , '162' , '163' , '164' , '165' , '166' , '167' , '168' , '169' , '170' , '171' , '172' , '173' , '174' , '175' , '176' , '177' , '178' , '179' , '180' , '181' , '182' , '183' , '184' , '185' , '186' , '187' , '188' , '189' , '190' , '191' , '192' , '193' , '194' , '195' , '196' , '197' , '198' , '199' , '200' , '201' , '202' , '203' , '204' , '205' , '206' , '207' , '208' , '209' , '210' , '211' , '212' , '213' , '214' , '215' , '216' , '217' , '218' , '219' , '220' , '221' , '222' , '223' , '224' , '225' , '226' , '227' , '228' , '229' , '230' , '231' , '232' , '233' , '234' , '235' , '236' , '237' , '238' , '239' , '240' , '241' , '242' , '243' , '244' , '245' , '246' , '247' , '248' , '249' , '250' , '251' , '252' , '253' , '254' , '255' , '256' , '257' , '258' , '259' , '260' , '261' , '262' , '263' , '264' , '265' , '266' , '267' , '268' , '269' , '270' , '271' , '272' , '273' , '274' , '275' , '276' , '277' , '278' , '279' , '280' , '281' , '282' , '283' , '284' , '285' , '286' , '287' , '288' , '289' , '290' , '291' , '292' , '293' , '294' , '295' , '296' , '297' , '298' , '299' , '300' , '301' , '302' , '303' , '304' , '305' , '306' , '307' , '308' , '309' , '310' , '311' , '312' , '313' , '314' , '315' , '316' , '317' , '318' , '319' , '320' , '321' , '322' , '323' , '324' , '325' , '326' , '327' , '328' , '329' , '330' , '331' , '332' , '333' , '334' , '335' , '336' , '337' , '338' , '339' , '340' , '341' , '342' , '343' , '344' , '345' , '346' , '347' , '348' , '349' , '350' , '351' , '352' , '353' , '354' , '355' , '356' , '357' , '358' , '359' , '360' , '361' , '362' , '363' , '364' , '365' , '366' , '367' , '368' , '369' , '370' , '371' , '372' , '373' , '374' , '375' , '376' , '377' , '378' , '379' , '380' , '381' , '382' , '383' , '384' , '385' , '386' , '387' , '388' , '389' , '390' , '391' , '392' , '393' , '394' , '395' , '396' , '397' , '398' , '399' , '400' , '401' , '402' , '403' , '404' , '405' , '406' , '407' , '408' , '409' , '410' , '411' , '412' , '413' , '414' , '415' , '416' , '417' , '418' , '419' , '420' , '421' , '422' , '423' , '424' , '425' , '426' , '427' , '428' , '429' , '430' , '431' , '432' , '433' , '434' , '435' , '436' , '437' , '438' , '439' , '440' , '441' , '442' , '443' , '444' , '445' , '446' , '447' , '448' , '449' , '450' , '451' , '452' , '453' , '454' , '455' , '456' , '457' , '458' , '459' , '460' , '461' , '462' , '463' , '464' , '465' , '466' , '467' , '468' , '469' , '470' , '471' , '472' , '473' , '474' , '475' , '476' , '477' , '478' , '479' , '480' , '481' , '482' , '483' , '484' , '485' , '486' , '487' , '488' , '489' , '490' , '491' , '492' , '493' , '494' , '495' , '496' , '497' , '498' , '499' , '500' , '501' , '502' , '503' , '504' , '505' , '506' , '507' , '508' , '509' , '510' , '511' , '512' , '513' , '514' , '515' , '516' , '517' , '518' , '519' , '520' , '521' , '522' , '523' , '524' , '525' , '526' , '527' , '528' , '529' , '530' , '531' , '532' , '533' , '534' , '535' , '536' , '537' , '538' , '539' , '540' , '541' , '542' , '543' , '544' , '545' , '546' , '547' , '548' , '549' , '550' , '551' , '552' , '553' , '554' , '555' , '556' , '557' , '558' , '559' , '560' , '561' , '562' , '563' , '564' , '565' , '566' , '567' , '568' , '569' , '570' , '571' , '572' , '573' , '574' , '575' , '576' , '577' , '578' , '579' , '580' , '581' , '582' , '583' , '584' , '585' , '586' , '587' , '588' , '589' , '590' , '591' , '592' , '593' , '594' , '595' , '596' , '597' , '598' , '599' , '600' , '601' , '602' , '603' , '604' , '605' , '606' , '607' , '608' , '609' , '610' , '611' , '612' , '613' , '614' , '615' , '616' , '617' , '618' , '619' , '620' , '621' , '622' , '623' , '624' , '625' , '626' , '627' , '628' , '629' , '630' , '631' , '632' , '633' , '634' , '635' , '636' , '637' , '638' , '639' , '640' , '641' , '642' , '643' , '644' , '645' , '646' , '647' , '648' , '649' , '650' , '651' , '652' , '653' , '654' , '655' , '656' , '657' , '658' , '659' , '660' , '661' , '662' , '663' , '664' , '665' , '666' , '667' , '668' , '669' , '670' , '671' , '672' , '673' , '674' , '675' , '676' , '677' , '678' , '679' , '680' , '681' , '682' , '683' , '684' , '685' , '686' , '687' , '688' , '689' , '690' , '691' , '692' , '693' , '694' , '695' , '696' , '697' , '698' , '699' , '700' , '701' , '702' , '703' , '704' , '705' , '706' , '707' , '708' , '709' , '710' , '711' , '712' , '713' , '714' , '715' , '716' , '717' , '718' , '719' , '720' , '721' , '722' , '723' , '724' , '725' , '726' , '727' , '728' , '729' , '730' , '731' , '732' , '733' , '734' , '735' , '736' , '737' , '738' , '739' , '740' , '741' , '742' , '743' , '744' , '745' , '746' , '747' , '748' , '749' , '750' , '751' , '752' , '753' , '754' , '755' , '756' , '757' , '758' , '759' , '760' , '761' , '762' , '763' , '764' , '765' , '766' , '767' , '768' , '769' , '770' , '771' , '772' , '773' , '774' , '775' , '776' , '777' , '778' , '779' , '780' , '781' , '782' , '783' , '784' , '785' , '786' , '787' , '788' , '789' , '790' , '791' , '792' , '793' , '794' , '795' , '796' , '797' , '798' , '799' , '800' , '801' , '802' , '803' , '804' , '805' , '806' , '807' , '808' , '809' , '810' , '811' , '812' , '813' , '814' , '815' , '816' , '817' , '818' , '819' , '820' , '821' , '822' , '823' , '824' , '825' , '826' , '827' , '828' , '829' , '830' , '831' , '832' , '833' , '834' , '835' , '836' , '837' , '838' , '839' , '840' , '841' , '842' , '843' , '844' , '845' , '846' , '847' , '848' , '849' , '850' , '851' , '852' , '853' , '854' , '855' , '856' , '857' , '858' , '859' , '860' , '861' , '862' , '863' , '864' , '865' , '866' , '867' , '868' , '869' , '870' , '871' , '872' , '873' , '874' , '875' , '876' , '877' , '878' , '879' , '880' , '881' , '882' , '883' , '884' , '885' , '886' , '887' , '888' , '889' , '890' , '891' , '892' , '893' , '894' , '895' , '896' , '897' , '898' , '899' , '900' , '901' , '902' , '903' , '904' , '905' , '906' , '907' , '908' , '909' , '910' , '911' , '912' , '913' , '914' , '915' , '916' , '917' , '918' , '919' , '920' , '921' , '922' , '923' , '924' , '925' , '926' , '927' , '928' , '929' , '930' , '931' , '932' , '933' , '934' , '935' , '936' , '937' , '938' , '939' , '940' , '941' , '942' , '943' , '944' , '945' , '946' , '947' , '948' , '949' , '950' , '951' , '952' , '953' , '954' , '955' , '956' , '957' , '958' , '959' , '960' , '961' , '962' , '963' , '964' , '965' , '966' , '967' , '968' , '969' , '970' , '971' , '972' , '973' , '974' , '975' , '976' , '977' , '978' , '979' , '980' , '981' , '982' , '983' , '984' , '985' , '986' , '987' , '988' , '989' , '990' , '991' , '992' , '993' , '994' , '995' , '996' , '997' , '998' , '999' , '1000' , '1001' , '1002' , '1003' , '1004' , '1005' , '1006' , '1007' , '1008' , '1009' , '1010' , '1011' , '1012' , '1013' , '1014' , '1015' , '1016' , '1017' , '1018' , '1019' , '1020' , '1021' , '1022' , '1023' , '1024' , '1025' , '1026' , '1027' , '1028' , '1029' , '1030' , '1031' , '1032' , '1033' , '1034' , '1035' , '1036' , '1037' , '1038' , '1039' , '1040' , '1041' , '1042' , '1043' , '1044' , '1045' , '1046' , '1047' , '1048' , '1049' , '1050' , '1051' , '1052' , '1053' , '1054' , '1055' , '1056' , '1057' , '1058' , '1059' , '1060' , '1061' , '1062' , '1063' , '1064' , '1065' , '1066' , '1067' , '1068' , '1069' , '1070' , '1071' , '1072' , '1073' , '1074' , '1075' , '1076' , '1077' , '1078' , '1079' , '1080' , '1081' , '1082' , '1083' , '1084' , '1085' , '1086' , '1087' , '1088' , '1089' , '1090' , '1091' , '1092' , '1093' , '1094' , '1095' , '1096' , '1097' , '1098' , '1099' , '1100' , '1101' , '1102' , '1103' , '1104' , '1105' , '1106' , '1107' , '1108' , '1109' , '1110' , '1111' , '1112' , '1113' , '1114' , '1115' , '1116' , '1117' , '1118' , '1119' , '1120' , '1121' , '1122' , '1123' , '1124' , '1125' , '1126' , '1127' , '1128' , '1129' , '1130' , '1131' , '1132' , '1133' , '1134' , '1135' , '1136' , '1137' , '1138' , '1139' , '1140' , '1141' , '1142' , '1143' , '1144' , '1145' , '1146' , '1147' , '1148' , '1149' , '1150' , '1151' , '1152' , '1153' , '1154' , '1155' , '1156' , '1157' , '1158' , '1159' , '1160' , '1161' , '1162' , '1163' , '1164' , '1165' , '1166' , '1167' , '1168' , '1169' , '1170' , '1171' , '1172' , '1173' , '1174' , '1175' , '1176' , '1177' , '1178' , '1179' , '1180' , '1181' , '1182' , '1183' , '1184' , '1185' , '1186' , '1187' , '1188' , '1189' , '1190' , '1191' , '1192' , '1193' , '1194' , '1195' , '1196' , '1197' , '1198' , '1199' , '1200' , '1201' , '1202' , '1203' , '1204' , '1205' , '1206' , '1207' , '1208' , '1209' , '1210' , '1211' , '1212' , '1213' , '1214' , '1215' , '1216' , '1217' , '1218' , '1219' , '1220' , '1221' , '1222' , '1223' , '1224' , '1225' , '1226' , '1227' , '1228' , '1229' , '1230' , '1231' , '1232' , '1233' , '1234' , '1235' , '1236' , '1237' , '1238' , '1239' , '1240' , '1241' , '1242' , '1243' , '1244' , '1245' , '1246' , '1247' , '1248' , '1249' , '1250' , '1251' , '1252' , '1253' , '1254' , '1255' , '1256' , '1257' , '1258' , '1259' , '1260' , '1261' , '1262' , '1263' , '1264' , '1265' , '1266' , '1267' , '1268' , '1269' , '1270' , '1271' , '1272' , '1273' , '1274' , '1275' , '1276' , '1277' , '1278' , '1279' , '1280' , '1281' , '1282' , '1283' , '1284' , '1285' , '1286' , '1287' , '1288' , '1289' , '1290' , '1291' , '1292' , '1293' , '1294' , '1295' , '1296' , '1297' , '1298' , '1299' , '1300' , '1301' , '1302' , '1303' , '1304' , '1305' , '1306' , '1307' , '1308' , '1309' , '1310' , '1311' , '1312' , '1313' , '1314' , '1315' , '1316' , '1317' , '1318' , '1319' , '1320' , '1321' , '1322' , '1323' , '1324' , '1325' , '1326' , '1327' , '1328' , '1329' , '1330' , '1331' , '1332' , '1333' , '1334' , '1335' , '1336' , '1337' , '1338' , '1339' , '1340' , '1341' , '1342' , '1343' , '1344' , '1345' , '1346' , '1347' , '1348' , '1349' , '1350' , '1351' , '1352' , '1353' , '1354' , '1355' , '1356' , '1357' , '1358' , '1359' , '1360' , '1361' , '1362' , '1363' , '1364' , '1365' , '1366' , '1367' , '1368' , '1369' , '1370' , '1371' , '1372' , '1373' , '1374' , '1375' , '1376' , '1377' , '1378' , '1379' , '1380' , '1381' , '1382' , '1383' , '1384' , '1385' , '1386' , '1387' , '1388' , '1389' , '1390' , '1391' , '1392' , '1393' , '1394' , '1395' , '1396' , '1397' , '1398' , '1399' , '1400' , '1401' , '1402' , '1403' , '1404' , '1405' , '1406' , '1407' , '1408' , '1409' , '1410' , '1411' , '1412' , '1413' , '1414' , '1415' , '1416' , '1417' , '1418' , '1419' , '1420' , '1421' , '1422' , '1423' , '1424' , '1425' , '1426' , '1427' , '1428' , '1429' , '1430' , '1431' , '1432' , '1433' , '1434' , '1435' , '1436' , '1437' , '1438' , '1439' , '1440' , '1441' , '1442' , '1443' , '1444' , '1445' , '1446' , '1447' , '1448' , '1449' , '1450' , '1451' , '1452' , '1453' , '1454' , '1455' , '1456' , '1457' , '1458' , '1459' , '1460' , '1461' , '1462' , '1463' , '1464' , '1465' , '1466' , '1467' , '1468' , '1469' , '1470' , '1471' , '1472' , '1473' , '1474' , '1475' , '1476' , '1477' , '1478' , '1479' , '1480' , '1481' , '1482' , '1483' , '1484' , '1485' , '1486' , '1487' , '1488' , '1489' , '1490' , '1491' , '1492' , '1493' , '1494' , '1495' , '1496' , '1497' , '1498' , '1499' , '1500' , '1501' , '1502' , '1503' , '1504' , '1505' , '1506' , '1507' , '1508' , '1509' , '1510' , '1511' , '1512' , '1513' , '1514' , '1515' , '1516' , '1517' , '1518' , '1519' , '1520' , '1521' , '1522' , '1523' , '1524' , '1525' , '1526' , '1527' , '1528' , '1529' , '1530' , '1531' , '1532' , '1533' , '1534' , '1535' , '1536' , '1537' , '1538' , '1539' , '1540' , '1541' , '1542' , '1543' , '1544' , '1545' , '1546' , '1547' , '1548' , '1549' , '1550' , '1551' , '1552' , '1553' , '1554' , '1555' , '1556' , '1557' , '1558' , '1559' , '1560' , '1561' , '1562' , '1563' , '1564' , '1565' , '1566' , '1567' , '1568' , '1569' , '1570' , '1571' , '1572' , '1573' , '1574' , '1575' , '1576' , '1577' , '1578' , '1579' , '1580' , '1581' , '1582' , '1583' , '1584' , '1585' , '1586' , '1587' , '1588' , '1589' , '1590' , '1591' , '1592' , '1593' , '1594' , '1595' , '1596' , '1597' , '1598' , '1599' , '1600' , '1601' , '1602' , '1603' , '1604' , '1605' , '1606' , '1607' , '1608' , '1609' , '1610' , '1611' , '1612' , '1613' , '1614' , '1615' , '1616' , '1617' , '1618' , '1619' , '1620' , '1621' , '1622' , '1623' , '1624' , '1625' , '1626' , '1627' , '1628' , '1629' , '1630' , '1631' , '1632' , '1633' , '1634' , '1635' , '1636' , '1637' , '1638' , '1639' , '1640' , '1641' , '1642' , '1643' , '1644' , '1645' , '1646' , '1647' , '1648' , '1649' , '1650' , '1651' , '1652' , '1653' , '1654' , '1655' , '1656' , '1657' , '1658' , '1659' , '1660' , '1661' , '1662' , '1663' , '1664' , '1665' , '1666' , '1667' , '1668' , '1669' , '1670' , '1671' , '1672' , '1673' , '1674' , '1675' , '1676' , '1677' , '1678' , '1679' , '1680' , '1681' , '1682' , '1683' , '1684' , '1685' , '1686' , '1687' , '1688' , '1689' , '1690' , '1691' , '1692' , '1693' , '1694' , '1695' , '1696' , '1697' , '1698' , '1699' , '1700' , '1701' , '1702' , '1703' , '1704' , '1705' , '1706' , '1707' , '1708' , '1709' , '1710' , '1711' , '1712' , '1713' , '1714' , '1715' , '1716' , '1717' , '1718' , '1719' , '1720' , '1721' , '1722' , '1723' , '1724' , '1725' , '1726' , '1727' , '1728' , '1729' , '1730' , '1731' , '1732' , '1733' , '1734' , '1735' , '1736' , '1737' , '1738' , '1739' , '1740' , '1741' , '1742' , '1743' , '1744' , '1745' , '1746' , '1747' , '1748' , '1749' , '1750' , '1751' , '1752' , '1753' , '1754' , '1755' , '1756' , '1757' , '1758' , '1759' , '1760' , '1761' , '1762' , '1763' , '1764' , '1765' , '1766' , '1767' , '1768' , '1769' , '1770' , '1771' , '1772' , '1773' , '1774' , '1775' , '1776' , '1777' , '1778' , '1779' , '1780' , '1781' , '1782' , '1783' , '1784' , '1785' , '1786' , '1787' , '1788' , '1789' , '1790' , '1791' , '1792' , '1793' , '1794' , '1795' , '1796' , '1797' , '1798' , '1799' , '1800' , '1801' , '1802' , '1803' , '1804' , '1805' , '1806' , '1807' , '1808' , '1809' , '1810' , '1811' , '1812' , '1813' , '1814' , '1815' , '1816' , '1817' , '1818' , '1819' , '1820' , '1821' , '1822' , '1823' , '1824' , '1825' , '1826' , '1827' , '1828' , '1829' , '1830' , '1831' , '1832' , '1833' , '1834' , '1835' , '1836' , '1837' , '1838' , '1839' , '1840' , '1841' , '1842' , '1843' , '1844' , '1845' , '1846' , '1847' , '1848' , '1849' , '1850' , '1851' , '1852' , '1853' , '1854' , '1855' , '1856' , '1857' , '1858' , '1859' , '1860' , '1861' , '1862' , '1863' , '1864' , '1865' , '1866' , '1867' , '1868' , '1869' , '1870' , '1871' , '1872' , '1873' , '1874' , '1875' , '1876' , '1877' , '1878' , '1879' , '1880' , '1881' , '1882' , '1883' , '1884' , '1885' , '1886' , '1887' , '1888' , '1889' , '1890' , '1891' , '1892' , '1893' , '1894' , '1895' , '1896' , '1897' , '1898' , '1899' , '1900' , '1901' , '1902' , '1903' , '1904' , '1905' , '1906' , '1907' , '1908' , '1909' , '1910' , '1911' , '1912' , '1913' , '1914' , '1915' , '1916' , '1917' , '1918' , '1919' , '1920' , '1921' , '1922' , '1923' , '1924' , '1925' , '1926' , '1927' , '1928' , '1929' , '1930' , '1931' , '1932' , '1933' , '1934' , '1935' , '1936' , '1937' , '1938' , '1939' , '1940' , '1941' , '1942' , '1943' , '1944' , '1945' , '1946' , '1947' , '1948' , '1949' , '1950' , '1951' , '1952' , '1953' , '1954' , '1955' , '1956' , '1957' , '1958' , '1959' , '1960' , '1961' , '1962' , '1963' , '1964' , '1965' , '1966' , '1967' , '1968' , '1969' , '1970' , '1971' , '1972' , '1973' , '1974' , '1975' , '1976' , '1977' , '1978' , '1979' , '1980' , '1981' , '1982' , '1983' , '1984' , '1985' , '1986' , '1987' , '1988' , '1989' , '1990' , '1991' , '1992' , '1993' , '1994' , '1995' , '1996' , '1997' , '1998' , '1999' , '2000' , '2001' , '2002' , '2003' , '2004' , '2005' , '2006' , '2007' , '2008' , '2009' , '2010' , '2011' , '2012' , '2013' , '2014' , '2015' , '2016' , '2017' , '2018' , '2019' , '2020' , '2021' , '2022' , '2023' , '2024' , '2025' , '2026' , '2027' , '2028' , '2029' , '2030' , '2031' , '2032' , '2033' , '2034' , '2035' , '2036' , '2037' , '2038' , '2039' , '2040' , '2041' , '2042' , '2043' , '2044' , '2045' , '2046' , '2047' , '2048' , '2049' , '2050' , '2051' , '2052' , '2053' , '2054' , '2055' , '2056' , '2057' , '2058' , '2059' , '2060' , '2061' , '2062' , '2063' , '2064' , '2065' , '2066' , '2067' , '2068' , '2069' , '2070' , '2071' , '2072' , '2073' , '2074' , '2075' , '2076' , '2077' , '2078' , '2079' , '2080' , '2081' , '2082' , '2083' , '2084' , '2085' , '2086' , '2087' , '2088' , '2089' , '2090' , '2091' , '2092' , '2093' , '2094' , '2095' , '2096' , '2097' , '2098' , '2099' , '2100' , '2101' , '2102' , '2103' , '2104' , '2105' , '2106' , '2107' , '2108' , '2109' , '2110' , '2111' , '2112' , '2113' , '2114' , '2115' , '2116' , '2117' , '2118' , '2119' , '2120' , '2121' , '2122' , '2123' , '2124' , '2125' , '2126' , '2127' , '2128' , '2129' , '2130' , '2131' , '2132' , '2133' , '2134' , '2135' , '2136' , '2137' , '2138' , '2139' , '2140' , '2141' , '2142' , '2143' , '2144' , '2145' , '2146' , '2147' , '2148' , '2149' , '2150' , '2151' , '2152' , '2153' , '2154' , '2155' , '2156' , '2157' , '2158' , '2159' , '2160' , '2161' , '2162' , '2163' , '2164' , '2165' , '2166' , '2167' , '2168' , '2169' , '2170' , '2171' , '2172' , '2173' , '2174' , '2175' , '2176' , '2177' , '2178' , '2179' , '2180' , '2181' , '2182' , '2183' , '2184' , '2185' , '2186' , '2187' , '2188' , '2189' , '2190' , '2191' , '2192' , '2193' , '2194' , '2195' , '2196' , '2197' , '2198' , '2199' , '2200' , '2201' , '2202' , '2203' , '2204' , '2205' , '2206' , '2207' , '2208' , '2209' , '2210' , '2211' , '2212' , '2213' , '2214' , '2215' , '2216' , '2217' , '2218' , '2219' , '2220' , '2221' , '2222' , '2223' , '2224' , '2225' , '2226' , '2227' , '2228' , '2229' , '2230' , '2231' , '2232' , '2233' , '2234' , '2235' , '2236' , '2237' , '2238' , '2239' , '2240' , '2241' , '2242' , '2243' , '2244' , '2245' , '2246' , '2247' , '2248' , '2249' , '2250' , '2251' , '2252' , '2253' , '2254' , '2255' , '2256' , '2257' , '2258' , '2259' , '2260' , '2261' , '2262' , '2263' , '2264' , '2265' , '2266' , '2267' , '2268' , '2269' , '2270' , '2271' , '2272' , '2273' , '2274' , '2275' , '2276' , '2277' , '2278' , '2279' , '2280' , '2281' , '2282' , '2283' , '2284' , '2285' , '2286' , '2287' , '2288' , '2289' , '2290' , '2291' , '2292' , '2293' , '2294' , '2295' , '2296' , '2297' , '2298' , '2299' , '2300' , '2301' , '2302' , '2303' , '2304' , '2305' , '2306' , '2307' , '2308' , '2309' , '2310' , '2311' , '2312' , '2313' , '2314' , '2315' , '2316' , '2317' , '2318' , '2319' , '2320' , '2321' , '2322' , '2323' , '2324' , '2325' , '2326' , '2327' , '2328' , '2329' , '2330' , '2331' , '2332' , '2333' , '2334' , '2335' , '2336' , '2337' , '2338' , '2339' , '2340' , '2341' , '2342' , '2343' , '2344' , '2345' , '2346' , '2347' , '2348' , '2349' , '2350' , '2351' , '2352' , '2353' , '2354' , '2355' , '2356' , '2357' , '2358' , '2359' , '2360' , '2361' , '2362' , '2363' , '2364' , '2365' , '2366' , '2367' , '2368' , '2369' , '2370' , '2371' , '2372' , '2373' , '2374' , '2375' , '2376' , '2377' , '2378' , '2379' , '2380' , '2381' , '2382' , '2383' , '2384' , '2385' , '2386' , '2387' , '2388' , '2389' , '2390' , '2391' , '2392' , '2393' , '2394' , '2395' , '2396' , '2397' , '2398' , '2399' , '2400' , '2401' , '2402' , '2403' , '2404' , '2405' , '2406' , '2407' , '2408' , '2409' , '2410' , '2411' , '2412' , '2413' , '2414' , '2415' , '2416' , '2417' , '2418' , '2419' , '2420' , '2421' , '2422' , '2423' , '2424' , '2425' , '2426' , '2427' , '2428' , '2429' , '2430' , '2431' , '2432' , '2433' , '2434' , '2435' , '2436' , '2437' , '2438' , '2439' , '2440' , '2441' , '2442' , '2443' , '2444' , '2445' , '2446' , '2447' , '2448' , '2449' , '2450' , '2451' , '2452' , '2453' , '2454' , '2455' , '2456' , '2457' , '2458' , '2459' , '2460' , '2461' , '2462' , '2463' , '2464' , '2465' , '2466' , '2467' , '2468' , '2469' , '2470' , '2471' , '2472' , '2473' , '2474' , '2475' , '2476' , '2477' , '2478' , '2479' , '2480' , '2481' , '2482' , '2483' , '2484' , '2485' , '2486' , '2487' , '2488' , '2489' , '2490' , '2491' , '2492' , '2493' , '2494' , '2495' , '2496' , '2497' , '2498' , '2499' , '2500' , '2501' , '2502' , '2503' , '2504' , '2505' , '2506' , '2507' , '2508' , '2509' , '2510' , '2511' , '2512' , '2513' , '2514' , '2515' , '2516' , '2517' , '2518' , '2519' , '2520' , '2521' , '2522' , '2523' , '2524' , '2525' , '2526' , '2527' , '2528' , '2529' , '2530' , '2531' , '2532' , '2533' , '2534' , '2535' , '2536' , '2537' , '2538' , '2539' , '2540' , '2541' , '2542' , '2543' , '2544' , '2545' , '2546' , '2547' , '2548' , '2549' , '2550' , '2551' , '2552' , '2553' , '2554' , '2555' , '2556' , '2557' , '2558' , '2559' , '2560' , '2561' , '2562' , '2563' , '2564' , '2565' , '2566' , '2567' , '2568' , '2569' , '2570' , '2571' , '2572' , '2573' , '2574' , '2575' , '2576' , '2577' , '2578' , '2579' , '2580' , '2581' , '2582' , '2583' , '2584' , '2585' , '2586' , '2587' , '2588' , '2589' , '2590' , '2591' , '2592' , '2593' , '2594' , '2595' , '2596' , '2597' , '2598' , '2599' , '2600' , '2601' , '2602' , '2603' , '2604' , '2605' , '2606' , '2607' , '2608' , '2609' , '2610' , '2611' , '2612' , '2613' , '2614' , '2615' , '2616' , '2617' , '2618' , '2619' , '2620' , '2621' , '2622' , '2623' , '2624' , '2625' , '2626' , '2627' , '2628' , '2629' , '2630' , '2631' , '2632' , '2633' , '2634' , '2635' , '2636' , '2637' , '2638' , '2639' , '2640' , '2641' , '2642' , '2643' , '2644' , '2645' , '2646' , '2647' , '2648' , '2649' , '2650' , '2651' , '2652' , '2653' , '2654' , '2655' , '2656' , '2657' , '2658' , '2659' , '2660' , '2661' , '2662' , '2663' , '2664' , '2665' , '2666' , '2667' , '2668' , '2669' , '2670' , '2671' , '2672' , '2673' , '2674' , '2675' , '2676' , '2677' , '2678' , '2679' , '2680' , '2681' , '2682' , '2683' , '2684' , '2685' , '2686' , '2687' , '2688' , '2689' , '2690' , '2691' , '2692' , '2693' , '2694' , '2695' , '2696' , '2697' , '2698' , '2699' , '2700' , '2701' , '2702' , '2703' , '2704' , '2705' , '2706' , '2707' , '2708' , '2709' , '2710' , '2711' , '2712' , '2713' , '2714' , '2715' , '2716' , '2717' , '2718' , '2719' , '2720' , '2721' , '2722' , '2723' , '2724' , '2725' , '2726' , '2727' , '2728' , '2729' , '2730' , '2731' , '2732' , '2733' , '2734' , '2735' , '2736' , '2737' , '2738' , '2739' , '2740' , '2741' , '2742' , '2743' , '2744' , '2745' , '2746' , '2747' , '2748' , '2749' , '2750' , '2751' , '2752' , '2753' , '2754' , '2755' , '2756' , '2757' , '2758' , '2759' , '2760' , '2761' , '2762' , '2763' , '2764' , '2765' , '2766' , '2767' , '2768' , '2769' , '2770' , '2771' , '2772' , '2773' , '2774' , '2775' , '2776' , '2777' , '2778' , '2779' , '2780' , '2781' , '2782' , '2783' , '2784' , '2785' , '2786' , '2787' , '2788' , '2789' , '2790' , '2791' , '2792' , '2793' , '2794' , '2795' , '2796' , '2797' , '2798' , '2799' , '2800' , '2801' , '2802' , '2803' , '2804' , '2805' , '2806' , '2807' , '2808' , '2809' , '2810' , '2811' , '2812' , '2813' , '2814' , '2815' , '2816' , '2817' , '2818' , '2819' , '2820' , '2821' , '2822' , '2823' , '2824' , '2825' , '2826' , '2827' , '2828' , '2829' , '2830' , '2831' , '2832' , '2833' , '2834' , '2835' , '2836' , '2837' , '2838' , '2839' , '2840' , '2841' , '2842' , '2843' , '2844' , '2845' , '2846' , '2847' , '2848' , '2849' , '2850' , '2851' , '2852' , '2853' , '2854' , '2855' , '2856' , '2857' , '2858' , '2859' , '2860' , '2861' , '2862' , '2863' , '2864' , '2865' , '2866' , '2867' , '2868' , '2869' , '2870' , '2871' , '2872' , '2873' , '2874' , '2875' , '2876' , '2877' , '2878' , '2879' , '2880' , '2881' , '2882' , '2883' , '2884' , '2885' , '2886' , '2887' , '2888' , '2889' , '2890' , '2891' , '2892' , '2893' , '2894' , '2895' , '2896' , '2897' , '2898' , '2899' , '2900' , '2901' , '2902' , '2903' , '2904' , '2905' , '2906' , '2907' , '2908' , '2909' , '2910' , '2911' , '2912' , '2913' , '2914' , '2915' , '2916' , '2917' , '2918' , '2919' , '2920' , '2921' , '2922' , '2923' , '2924' , '2925' , '2926' , '2927' , '2928' , '2929' , '2930' , '2931' , '2932' , '2933' , '2934' , '2935' , '2936' , '2937' , '2938' , '2939' , '2940' , '2941' , '2942' , '2943' , '2944' , '2945' , '2946' , '2947' , '2948' , '2949' , '2950' , '2951' , '2952' , '2953' , '2954' , '2955' , '2956' , '2957' , '2958' , '2959' , '2960' , '2961' , '2962' , '2963' , '2964' , '2965' , '2966' , '2967' , '2968' , '2969' , '2970' , '2971' , '2972' , '2973' , '2974' , '2975' , '2976' , '2977' , '2978' , '2979' , '2980' , '2981' , '2982' , '2983' , '2984' , '2985' , '2986' , '2987' , '2988' , '2989' , '2990' , '2991' , '2992' , '2993' , '2994' , '2995' , '2996' , '2997' , '2998' , '2999' , '3000' , '3001' , '3002' , '3003' , '3004' , '3005' , '3006' , '3007' , '3008' , '3009' , '3010' , '3011' , '3012' , '3013' , '3014' , '3015' , '3016' , '3017' , '3018' , '3019' , '3020' , '3021' , '3022' , '3023' , '3024' , '3025' , '3026' , '3027' , '3028' , '3029' , '3030' , '3031' , '3032' , '3033' , '3034' , '3035' , '3036' , '3037' , '3038' , '3039' , '3040' , '3041' , '3042' , '3043' , '3044' , '3045' , '3046' , '3047' , '3048' , '3049' , '3050' , '3051' , '3052' , '3053' , '3054' , '3055' , '3056' , '3057' , '3058' , '3059' , '3060' , '3061' , '3062' , '3063' , '3064' , '3065' , '3066' , '3067' , '3068' , '3069' , '3070' , '3071' , '3072' , '3073' , '3074' , '3075' , '3076' , '3077' , '3078' , '3079' , '3080' , '3081' , '3082' , '3083' , '3084' , '3085' , '3086' , '3087' , '3088' , '3089' , '3090' , '3091' , '3092' , '3093' , '3094' , '3095' , '3096' , '3097' , '3098' , '3099' , '3100' , '3101' , '3102' , '3103' , '3104' , '3105' , '3106' , '3107' , '3108' , '3109' , '3110' , '3111' , '3112' , '3113' , '3114' , '3115' , '3116' , '3117' , '3118' , '3119' , '3120' , '3121' , '3122' , '3123' , '3124' , '3125' , '3126' , '3127' , '3128' , '3129' , '3130' , '3131' , '3132' , '3133' , '3134' , '3135' , '3136' , '3137' , '3138' , '3139' , '3140' , '3141' , '3142' , '3143' , '3144' , '3145' , '3146' , '3147' , '3148' , '3149' , '3150' , '3151' , '3152' , '3153' , '3154' , '3155' , '3156' , '3157' , '3158' , '3159' , '3160' , '3161' , '3162' , '3163' , '3164' , '3165' , '3166' , '3167' , '3168' , '3169' , '3170' , '3171' , '3172' , '3173' , '3174' ) ;

If you execute that code, you will get 3174.

I did check to see what would happen with longer pieces of text. If you change the STRING_AGG function to:

1 2 SELECT @ statement = @ statement + STRING_AGG ( CONCAT ( '' 'LongerValue' , CAST ( value AS nvarchar ( max ) ) , '' '' ) , ',' )

One thing changes, and not the number of values. Just the output. You get the same error message and the output is this:

——————

LongerValue3175

So, it actually went one more item further on the longer value (which was kind of weird)

It isn’t about the number of values in the expression, just the number of expressions. To take this one step farther, I tried changing the values to integers. I changed the temp table to have integer values, and then changed the STRING_AGG function to:

1 SELECT @ statement = @ statement + STRING_AGG ( CAST ( value as varchar ( max ) ) , ',' )

And it failed on 3174, again. Very strange.

And Now, Just a Bit Weirder

Just to make sure that this wasn’t an Express issue, I did execute this on my test SQL Server running Developer Edition-

Microsoft SQL Server 2022 (RTM-CU18) (KB5050771) - 16.0.4185.3 (X64) Feb 28 2025 18:24:49 Copyright (C) 2022 Microsoft Corporation Developer Edition (64-bit) on Windows 10 Pro 10.0 <X64> (Build 26100: )

And it ran a step less. LongerValue3173 was where it got to.

Finally, I tried this on my Azure DB test database. Version info:

Microsoft SQL Azure (RTM) – 12.0.2000.8 Feb 27 2025 21:10:52 Copyright (C) 2024 Microsoft Corporation

I ran the test, but when it failed, the connection was killed:

Msg 40197, Level 20, State 1, Line 1

The service has encountered an error processing your request. Please try again. Error code 8631.

Msg 0, Level 20, State 0, Line 0

A severe error occurred on the current command. The results, if any, should be discarded.

Through a decent amount of trial and error (and changing the script to a permanent table that wouldn’t go away on a crash. It finished at LongerValue3971

Conclusion

CHOOSE is a pretty cool function that you can use to decode values or make some random values. It does have a limit, and I am not sure (yet?) if this is faster or slower than a JOIN when you have a reasonable number of items, but it could be useful in some ETL processes.

The whole thing with it causing a Level 20 error was weird, and quite interesting that there were different results in AzureDB, Express and Developer Editions, and weirder yet that the ceiling I reached was not set in the code.

If it is failing at this level, why not set a “2000 item limit?” or something similar? And something I currently do not have access to is an enterprise ready SQL Server to see what is going on. My AzureDB instance is the free forever version that lets me do testing.

There are few times that I miss being an MVP more than this. Not being able to ask someone at Microsoft directly is hard when you have such semi-inconsequential issues. Because no one should run up against this type of error. If you are doing 3000 items in a list like this, there needs to be a really good reason, and the only reason I could think of is shaving a few milliseconds off of a query. Which is something I will leave for another day.