Introducing the MySQL SELECT statement

Up to this point in the series, I’ve focused primarily on creating schema objects in a MySQL database. The SQL statements used to create these objects are typically categorized as data definition language (DDL). They include statements such as
CREATE
TABLE,
CREATE
VIEW, and
CREATE
PROCEDURE.
Beginning with this article, I’m switching my attention to data manipulation language (DML), which includes statements used to query and modify data. Four of the most common DML statements are
SELECT,
INSERT,
UPDATE, and
DELETE. You can use the
SELECT statement to retrieve data, the
INSERT statement to add data, the
UPDATE statement to modify data, and the
DELETE statement to remove data.
In this article, I focus on the
SELECT statement, which is used extensively when working with relational databases. You can use the
SELECT statement to return data from one or more MySQL tables, as well as to retrieve information about the server and database environment. The
SELECT statement is one of the most commonly used SQL statements in MySQL. It is also one of the most complex.
You got a taste of the
SELECT statement in earlier articles in this series, but it was included only to support the DDL examples in those articles. This article focuses exclusively on the
SELECT statement and the basic elements that go into building one. I’ll be covering other DML statements later in this series.
Preparing your MySQL environment
For the examples in this article, I used the same database (
travel) that you saw in the previous articles and the same two tables (
manufacturers and
airplanes). However, I added a lot more data this time around. If you want to try out the examples for yourself, you can download the MySQL_06_setup file and run it against your MySQL instance. The SQL in the file creates the database, adds the two tables, and inserts data in both tables.
For your convenience, I’ve included the two table definitions here so you can reference them when trying out the
SELECT statements in the examples later in the article:
CREATE TABLE manufacturers (
manufacturer_id INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
manufacturer VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL,
create_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
last_update TIMESTAMP NOT NULL
DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP ON UPDATE CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
PRIMARY KEY (manufacturer_id) )
ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT=1001;
CREATE TABLE airplanes (
plane_id INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
plane VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL,
manufacturer_id INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL,
engine_type VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL,
engine_count TINYINT NOT NULL,
max_weight MEDIUMINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL,
wingspan DECIMAL(5,2) NOT NULL,
plane_length DECIMAL(5,2) NOT NULL,
parking_area INT GENERATED ALWAYS AS ((wingspan * plane_length)) STORED,
icao_code CHAR(4) NOT NULL,
create_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
last_update TIMESTAMP NOT NULL
DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP ON UPDATE CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
PRIMARY KEY (plane_id),
CONSTRAINT fk_manufacturer_id FOREIGN KEY (manufacturer_id)
REFERENCES manufacturers (manufacturer_id) )
ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT=101;
If you already have the database and tables on your MySQL instance and don’t want to re-create them, you can run just the
INSERT statements in the MySQL_06_setup.sql script. However, you should first delete any data in the table because the data being added to the
airplanes table references specific values in the
manufacturers table. Starting with empty tables will also ensure that you’re seeing the same results as in my examples. When you run the
INSERT statements, be sure to execute them in the order specified in the file.
The
SELECT statement syntax
A MySQL
SELECT statement is typically used to retrieve data from a single table or from multiple tables. The statement is made up of one or more clauses that together provide the logic needed to retrieve the necessary data. The statement’s syntax is fairly elaborate, but to help you get started, I’ve narrowed it down to the most fundamental elements:
SELECT [ALL | DISTINCT] select_list
[FROM table_ref]
[WHERE where_condition]
[GROUP BY group_list]
[HAVING having_condition]
[ORDER BY order_list]
The five clauses shown in the syntax are highly versatile and can be used to build a wide range of statements:
- The
SELECTclause is the only required clause in a
SELECTstatement. The clause typically specifies the columns from which to retrieve data from the target table or tables, but it can also be used to return the results of an expression, such as a system function or calculation.
- The
FROMclause specifies the target table or tables from which to retrieve data. If you specify multiple tables, you are performing a join.
- The
WHEREclause acts as a filter that limits the rows returned by the query. The clause defines one or more search conditions that must evaluate to true for a row to be returned. Multiple search conditions are linked together with logical operators that determine how to apply those conditions.
- The
GROUP
BYclause groups the data based on one or more specified expressions, which are typically columns in the target tables.
- The
HAVINGclause is similar to the
WHEREclause because it defines one or more search conditions that limit the results. However, the
HAVINGclause is specific to grouped data and is processed after the
GROUP
byclause.
- The
ORDER
BYclause sorts the data based on one or more specified expressions, which are typically the columns in the target tables.
There are a number of other clauses and options that I have not included here, and they are also important to understand, but for now, these five clauses provide a good starting point for learning how to use a
SELECT statement to query a database.
The
SELECT clause
At a minimum, the
SELECT clause requires the
SELECT keyword and the select list, which is made up of one or more expressions. An expression can be a column name, calculation, function, subquery, literal value, or other construction. The select list commonly includes columns from the tables referenced in the
FROM clause (if one is included).
Unlike the other clauses in the
SELECT statement, the
SELECT clause can stand on its own to create a very simple statement. For example, the following
SELECT statement includes only the
SELECT clause, and the select list within that clause includes only one expression:
SELECT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP;
The expression, in this case, is the
CURRENT_TIMESTAMP function, which returns the current date and time. If you run this statement, MySQL returns a single value that contains both the date and time in a format that depends on your location and server settings. For example, when I ran the statement, I received the following results:
2022-06-03 15:03:13
As you can see, a
SELECT statement can be fairly basic, as long as it includes the
SELECT clause and a select list with at least one expression.
The
FROM clause
The
FROM clause references the table or tables that contain the source data. Although it is an optional clause, most
SELECT statements include the
FROM clause. If you are targeting only one table, you need only specify the
FROM keyword, followed by the table name. For example, the following
SELECT statement retrieves data only from the
airplanes table:
SELECT * FROM airplanes;
Notice that the
SELECT clause specifies only an asterisk for the select list. In MySQL, like many relational database systems, you can use an asterisk to indicate that all columns should be returned from the table or tables referenced in the
FROM clause, which in this case, points only to the
airplanes table. Figure 1 shows part of the results returned by this statement. In all, the query should return 241 rows.
The
SELECT statement in the preceding example demonstrates the basic construction needed to return all rows and columns from a table. However, you can narrow down your
SELECT clause by specifying the exact columns to return. For example, the following
SELECT statement returns the
plane,
engine_type, and
engine_count columns from the
airplanes table:
SELECT plane, engine_type, engine_count
FROM airplanes;
Notice that the expressions (column names) in the select list are separated with commas, but there is no comma after the
SELECT clause itself. The
SELECT statement still returns 241 rows from the
airplanes table; however, the results now include only these three columns, as shown in Figure 2.
You can refine your select list even further when retrieving data from the target table. For example, the select list in the following
SELECT statement uses the
ROUND system function to round the
wingspan value to the nearest integer:
|
SELECT plane, ROUND(wingspan) AS wingspan_rnd
FROM airplanes;
The
wingspan column is passed in as an argument to the
ROUND function, which is followed by the
AS keyword and then by the
wingspan_rnd alias. The alias is assigned to the output column generated by the
ROUND function, as shown in Figure 3. When assigning a column alias, you can omit the
AS keyword, but it can be useful to retain for clarity.
The
SELECT statement still returns 241 rows from the
airplanes table, but now it includes only the
plane and
wingspan_rnd columns. As you can see from the examples in the section, the
SELECT clause works hand-in-hand with the
FROM clause in determining what column data to return. However, the
FROM clause itself remained unchanged in all these examples. When a
FROM clause is included in a
SELECT statement, it serves as the foundation on which the rest of the
SELECT statement is built.
The
WHERE clause
In the previous section, you saw how the
SELECT clause can be used to limit the columns returned from the table specified in the
FROM clause. The
WHERE clause is similar in this respect, except that it is used to limit the rows returned from the target table.
When defining the
WHERE clause, you need to specify at least one search condition, which must evaluate to true for a row to be returned. For example, the following
SELECT statement includes a
WHERE clause that limits the returned rows to those with an
engine_type value that equals
turboprop:
|
SELECT plane, ROUND(wingspan) AS wingspan_rnd
FROM airplanes
WHERE engine_type = 'turboprop';
The
WHERE clause search condition (
engine_type
=
'turboprop') states that the
engine_type value must equal
turboprop for a row to be returned. The expression uses the equal (
=) comparison operator to compare the
engine_type value to the
turboprop string. If they are equal, the search condition evaluates to true, and the row is returned.
Figure 4 shows part of the results that the statement returns. The result set now includes only 26 rows because only those rows satisfy the search condition.
When you add a
WHERE clause to your
SELECT statement, you can define multiple search conditions. For example, the following
SELECT statement again includes a
WHERE clause, but this time it specifies that the
engine_type value must equal
turboprop and that the
max_weight value must be greater than
10000:
|
SELECT plane, ROUND(wingspan) AS wingspan_rnd
FROM airplanes
WHERE engine_type = 'turboprop' AND max_weight > 10000;
The second search condition uses the greater than (
>) operator rather than equal, but the basic concept is the same in terms of filtering data. However, notice that the two search conditions are connected by the
AND logical operator. This means that both search conditions must evaluate to true for a row to be returned. Figure 5 shows the results after running the
SELECT statement, which now returns only 15 rows.
MySQL supports several types of logical operators. Although the
AND operator is commonly used, you might want to define different logic. For example, you can use an
OR operator to indicate that either of the two search conditions must evaluate to true, but not necessarily both. You can also string together more than two search conditions, but you need to be sure to implement the logic correctly, or you risk incorrect results. For more information about using logical operators, check out the MySQL documentation.
The
ORDER
BY clause
The
ORDER
BY clause lets you sort the results returned by your
SELECT statement. You can specify one or more expressions, which are typically columns. You can also define the sort order as either
ASC (ascending) or
DESC (descending). For example, the following
SELECT statement is the same as the preceding one except that it now includes an
ORDER
BY clause that sorts the results by the
wingspan_rnd column, in descending order:
|
SELECT plane, ROUND(wingspan) AS wingspan_rnd
FROM airplanes
WHERE engine_type = 'turboprop' AND max_weight > 10000
ORDER BY wingspan_rnd DESC;
Figure 6 shows the results returned by this statement. As you can see, you can use a column alias defined in the select list within your
ORDER
BY clause.
When using an
ORDER
BY clause, you might discover that some values are duplicated. For example, the above results show that several planes have a wingspan of 55 feet and several others are 50 feet. In some cases, you might want to return a single column so you can view its range of values, such as in the following example:
SELECT ROUND(wingspan) AS wingspan_rnd
FROM airplanes
WHERE engine_type = 'turboprop' AND max_weight > 10000
ORDER BY wingspan_rnd DESC;
Now the
SELECT statement returns only the
wingspan_rnd column, as shown in Figure 7.
If all you’re after is a range of values and don’t want the duplicate values, you can add the
DISTINCT keyword to your
SELECT clause. You might do this, for example, to populate an application’s drop-down list. The following
SELECT statement uses
DISTINCT to remove the duplicates in the
wingspan_rnd column:
SELECT DISTINCT ROUND(wingspan) AS wingspan_rnd
FROM airplanes
WHERE engine_type = 'turboprop' AND max_weight > 10000
ORDER BY wingspan_rnd DESC;
Figure 8 shows the results of running the
SELECT statement with
DISTINCT included. Now the statement returns only eight rows, and each row is unique.
The
SELECT clause supports both the
DISTINCT and
ALL options. As you have seen, the
DISTINCT option species that all duplicate rows should be removed from the result set. The
ALL option specifies that all rows should be returned. This is the default, so you do not need to include it.
Joining tables in the
FROM clause
When retrieving data from a MySQL database, you might want to pull the data from multiple tables, in which case you can create a join that effectively merges the results from both tables together. MySQL, like other relational database systems, supports multiple ways to join tables, although they don’t necessarily approach joins in the same way.
When you’re first getting started with MySQL joins, it’s important to know that most joins fall into one of two basic categories:
- Inner joins. Matches one or more columns in two tables and returns all rows with matching values.
- Outer joins. Matches one or more columns in two tables and returns all rows with matching values, but also returns the non-matching rows from either the left table (left outer join) or the right table (right outer join).
The best way to understand how a join works is to see one in action. In the following example, I join the
airplanes and
manufacturers tables based on the
manufacturer_id column in both tables:
SELECT m.manufacturer, a.plane, a.engine_type,
a.engine_count, a.parking_area
FROM airplanes a INNER JOIN manufacturers m
ON a.manufacturer_id = m.manufacturer_id
WHERE a.parking_area > 1000 AND max_weight > 10000
ORDER BY a.parking_area DESC, m.manufacturer, a.plane;
This statement creates an inner join, as indicated by the
INNER
JOIN keywords in the
FROM clause (in between the two table names). The
FROM clause also includes the
ON subclause, which specifies that the
manufacturer_id value in the
manufacturers table must equal the
manufacturer_id value in the
airplanes table.
Because this is an inner join, MySQL will find all the rows with matching
manufacturer_id values. You must make sure that your column references in any of the
SELECT statement clauses are not ambiguous in any way, which can occur if the two tables contain columns with the same name, as in
manufacturer_id. This includes the
FROM clause itself.
The easiest way to address any ambiguity is to assign aliases to the table names and then use those aliases when referencing the columns in the rest of the statement. For example, the
FROM clause assigns the alias
a to
airplanes, so all column references are preceded by an
a, followed by a period, and then followed by the column name.
Figure 9 shows part of the results returned by the
SELECT statement, which includes 152 rows in all.
There is much more to joins than what I’ve shown you here, but this should at least give you a sense of how they work until we can spend more time on them. In the meantime, you might want to check out the MySQL documentation on joins. The information can be a little difficult to weed through, but it might help you better understand how they work.
The
GROUP
BY clause
Another important clause in the
SELECT statement is
GROUP
BY, which makes it possible to group and aggregate data in the target tables. The clause requires at least one expression in addition to the
GROUP
BY keywords. The expression is usually one of the columns in the target tables. For example, the following
SELECT statement includes a
GROUP
BY clause that groups the data based on the
manufacturer_id column in the
manufacturers table:
SELECT m.manufacturer, COUNT(*) AS plane_cnt
FROM airplanes a INNER JOIN manufacturers m
ON a.manufacturer_id = m.manufacturer_id
WHERE max_weight < 1000000
GROUP BY m.manufacturer_id
ORDER BY plane_cnt DESC;
When using a
GROUP
BY clause, you typically limit the columns in the select list to those included in the
GROUP
BY clause or to those derived from aggregate expressions. This example does both.
The select list includes the
manufacturer_id column, which is also referenced in the
GROUP
BY clause. The select list also includes the
COUNT(*) aggregate function, which returns the total number of rows in each group. The
COUNT function is a special type of function that takes an asterisk as its argument. The function provides a simple way to return the total number of rows (number of airplanes) for each manufacturer group. Figure 10 shows the statement’s results.
As you can see, the results show the total number of planes associated with each manufacturer. You can also group the data based on more than one column. For example, the
GROUP
BY clause in the following
SELECT statement groups the data first by
manufacturer_id and then by
engine_type:
SELECT m.manufacturer, a.engine_type, COUNT(*) AS plane_cnt
FROM airplanes a INNER JOIN manufacturers m
ON a.manufacturer_id = m.manufacturer_id
WHERE max_weight < 1000000
GROUP BY m.manufacturer_id, a.engine_type
ORDER BY m.manufacturer ASC, a.engine_type ASC;
The select list has also been updated to include the
engine_type column, which is now in the
GROUP
BY clause. Figure 11 shows the results returned by the
SELECT statement.
The results now show the total number of airplanes for each engine type from each manufacturer. However, this time the results are sorted first by the
manufacturer values and then by the
engine_type values.
Working with the
SELECT statement
The five clauses I’ve covered here—
SELECT,
FROM,
WHERE,
ORDER
BY, and
GROUP
BY—can provide you with a good foundation for getting started with
SELECT statements. With these five clauses, you can build very precise queries that retrieve exactly the data you need from your MySQL databases.
That said, this article only skims the surface of the
SELECT statement. There is much more to each clause, and there are additional clauses. In fact, a full discussion of the
SELECT statement could easily fill an entire volume—if not more. But this information should at least provide you with a launching off point. Just know that there is much more to the MySQL
SELECT statement than can be described in a single article.
