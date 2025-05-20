SQL Server 2022 on Ubuntu 24.04 step by step

Microsoft does not yet support this edition of Ubuntu, but there are some workarounds to make it work. This should not be used for production usage and this blog is for educational/testing purposes only.

For my installation, I am using an AWS EC2 Ubuntu 24.04 with 2 GB of Ram. 2GB of RAM is the minimum required. This guide is targeted towards people who have installed SQL Server on previous versions of Ubuntu.

It is not an unknown thing to want to do, as you can see in this thread on learn.microsoft.com. So I went out to see what I would need to do. This guide contains the steps I went through.

There are two major things I will cover installing. SQL Server itself, and then PowerShell Core.

Installing SQL Server Engine

To ensure that the host system is up-to-date.

1 sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Step 2: Import the Microsoft SQL Server GPG Key

This is the Gnu Privacy Guard key that will be used to encrypt and decrypt files in the install.

1 wget -qO- https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/microsoft.asc

Step 3: Add the Microsoft SQL Server Repository

As I said before , Ubuntu 24.04 is still not supported by Microsoft, therefore we can use the Ubuntu 22.04 repository for that because it is compatible.

1 sudo add-apt-repository "$(wget -qO- <em>https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/22.04/mssql-server-2022.list</em>)"

After that do the system refresh again.

1 sudo apt update

Now we need to install these packages to SQL server works because as of incompatibly with Ubuntu 24.04.

1 2 3 4 5 wget http://archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/pool/main/o/openldap/libldap-2.5-0_2.5.11+dfsg-1~exp1ubuntu3_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i libldap-2.5-0_2.5.11+dfsg-1~exp1ubuntu3_amd64.deb sudo apt install -y libcurl4 libssl-dev libgnutls30

Step 4: Install and Configure Microsoft SQL Server

The next few steps will do the installation steps.

Step 4a: Execute the installation

1 2 3 sudo apt install mssql-server sudo /opt/mssql/bin/mssql-conf setup

Step 4b: Select an edition and set a sa password

Most likely, you will select the developer edition (2) that has all features from the enterprise but you cannot use in production environments. This would likely be the only version you would want to install on the unsupported version of Linux.

After that will prompt you to choose the language.

The service is started automatically but you can check typing

1 systemctl status mssql-server --no-pager -l

Add the Microsoft repository for SQL Server tools

1 sudo add - apt - repository " $ ( wget - qO - https : / / packages . microsoft . com / config / ubuntu / 22.04 / prod . list ) "

And update again:

1 sudo apt-get update

Next install mssql-tools:

1 sudo apt install mssql-tools unixodbc-dev

Next select <yes> for the license terms:

And <yes> again for the next license terms (you can see in the title they are for different things.)

Now let´s add the mssql-tools to the path variable. This way you can call sqlcmd from whatever you be

1 2 3 echo 'export PATH="$PATH:/opt/mssql-tools/bin"' >> ~/.bash_profile source ~/.bash_profile

Step 6: Configure the Firewall

Let´s open the port 1433 to access our SQL Server remotely”

1 2 3 sudo ufw allow 1433/tcp sudo ufw reload

Step 7 – Open the port 1433 on AWS

Next, in the AWS interface for your VM, select the Security tab:

Select the security group

Click on Edit Inbound Rules and click in the add Rule box

Select the MSSQL in the combo box and 0.0.0.0/0 to open the port 1433:

Step 8 – Enable SQL Server agent

If you need the SQL Server Agent, this will enable it for use:

1 2 3 sudo /opt/mssql/bin/mssql-conf set sqlagent.enabled true sudo systemctl restart mssql-server

Now you can just connect over the SSMS using the public IPv4 Adress and sa password.

Or you can use sqlcmd

1 sqlcmd -S localhost -U sa -P '<password>'

And if we refresh the SSMS:

There are plenty of configurations that you can apply to your instance . To check the list and what is use (or do it in the SSMS)

1 sudo /opt/mssql/bin/mssql-conf list

Installing PowerShell Core

Next we will install PowerShell Core.

Step 1 – Download the required installable files for PowerShell

1 wget -q https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/$(lsb_release -rs)/packages-microsoft-prod.deb -O packages-microsoft-prod.deb

Step 2 – install the files

1 Sudo dpkg -i packages-microsoft-prod.deb

Step 3- Update the repository with the latest changes or updates from the Microsoft Updates CDN related to ‘Powershell’ commands or features updates and install ‘Powershell’

1 2 3 Sudo apt-get update -y Sudo apt-get install powershell -y

Then it is just call Powershell and test it out.

1 pwsh

Extra: Installing SQL Server module on Powershell

To install the sql server module it is just (on Powershell terminal)

1 install-module sqlserver

And now we can use the sql server module

To check whit cmdlets you can use :

1 get-command -Module sqlserver

If you want to use your favorite PowerShell library, like dbatools, you can now install it. For example, for dbatools:

1 Install-module dbatools

Conclusion

Now you should have a fully operational version of SQL Server running on the new version of Ubuntu. As a reminder, this is not supported yet, and should only be used for educational/testing purposes.