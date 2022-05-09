The series so far:
- Getting started with MySQL
- Working with MySQL tables
- Working with MySQL views
- Working with MySQL stored procedures
- Working with MySQL stored functions
In the previous three articles in this series, I focused on creating basic database objects that you can use to get started with MySQL. You learned how to build an initial database and then add tables, views, and stored procedures. In this article, I cover one more important type of object, the stored function, a routine that is stored in a database and can be invoked on-demand, similar to a user-defined scalar function in SQL Server or other database systems.
Stored functions work much like MySQL built-in functions. You can call either type of function in an expression, such as those in a query’s
SELECT,
WHERE, or
ORDER
BY clause. For example, you might use the
CAST built-in function in a
SELECT clause to convert a column to a different data type, as in
CAST(plane_id
AS
CHAR). The expression converts the
plane_id column (an integer) to a character data type. In the same way, you can use a stored function in your expression, applying your own logic to the
plane_id column or any other column.
Before I go any further with stored functions, it’s important to note that there are three different types of MySQL functions that you can add at the database or server level:
- Stored functions. Functions that you create as database objects by using the
CREATE
FUNCTIONstatement.
- Loadable functions. Functions that are compiled as library files and then loaded to the server dynamically by running a
CREATE
FUNCTIONstatement.
- Native functions. Functions that are added to the server by modifying the MySQL source code and compiling it into mysqld.
This article focuses on creating stored functions, which share many of the same characteristics as MySQL stored procedures. In fact, I had considered writing about both of them in the previous article, but I think there are enough differences between them to warrant a separate article. It also provides a more consistent way of introducing each of the primary MySQL object types, even if it does mean repeating some of the information. With this in mind, let’s get started with the stored function.
Preparing your MySQL environment
As with the previous few articles, the examples in this article are based on the
travel database. If you already have it installed, you can skip this section. If not, you can start by running the following SQL script to create the database and its tables:
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
|
DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS travel;
CREATE DATABASE travel;
USE travel;
CREATE TABLE manufacturers (
manufacturer_id INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
manufacturer VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL,
create_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
last_update TIMESTAMP NOT NULL
DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP ON UPDATE CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
PRIMARY KEY (manufacturer_id) )
ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT=1001;
CREATE TABLE airplanes (
plane_id INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
plane VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL,
manufacturer_id INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL,
engine_type VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL,
engine_count TINYINT NOT NULL,
max_weight MEDIUMINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL,
wingspan DECIMAL(5,2) NOT NULL,
plane_length DECIMAL(5,2) NOT NULL,
parking_area INT GENERATED ALWAYS AS
((wingspan * plane_length)) STORED,
icao_code CHAR(4) NOT NULL,
create_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
last_update TIMESTAMP NOT NULL
DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP ON UPDATE CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
PRIMARY KEY (plane_id),
CONSTRAINT fk_manufacturer_id FOREIGN KEY (manufacturer_id)
REFERENCES manufacturers (manufacturer_id) )
ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT=101;
The
airplanes table includes a foreign key that references the
manufacturers table, so be sure to create the tables in the order shown here. After you create the tables, you can add sample data to them so you’ll be able to test your function. To populate the tables, run the following
INSERT statements:
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
|
INSERT INTO manufacturers (manufacturer)
VALUES ('Airbus'), ('Beechcraft'), ('Piper');
INSERT INTO airplanes
(plane, manufacturer_id, engine_type, engine_count,
max_weight, wingspan, plane_length, icao_code)
VALUES
('A380-800', 1001, 'jet', 4, 1267658, 261.65, 238.62, 'A388'),
('A319neo Sharklet', 1001, 'jet', 2, 166449, 117.45, 111.02, 'A319'),
('ACJ320neo (Corporate Jet version)', 1001, 'jet', 2, 174165,
117.45, 123.27, 'A320'),
('A300-200 (A300-C4-200, F4-200)', 1001, 'jet', 2, 363760, 147.08,
175.50, 'A30B'),
('Beech 390 Premier I, IA, II (Raytheon Premier I)', 1002, 'jet',
2, 12500, 44.50, 46.00, 'PRM1'),
('Beechjet 400 (from/same as MU-300-10 Diamond II)', 1002, 'jet',
2, 15780, 43.50, 48.42, 'BE40'),
('1900D', 1002, 'Turboprop', 2,17120, 57.75, 57.67, 'B190'),
('PA-24-400 Comanche', 1003, 'piston', 1, 3600, 36.00, 24.79, 'PA24'),
('PA-46-600TP Malibu Meridian, M600', 1003, 'Turboprop', 1, 6000,
43.17, 29.60, 'P46T'),
('J-3 Cub', 1003, 'piston', 1, 1220, 38.00, 22.42, 'J3');
As with the
CREATE
TABLE statements, you should run the
INSERT statements in the order specified here so you don’t violate the foreign key defined on the
airplanes table. Once you have the tables set up and populated, you can start creating stored functions.
Creating a stored function in MySQL
To add a stored function to a MySQL database, you can use the
CREATE
FUNCTION statement. The statement is similar to a
CREATE
PROCEDURE statement in several respects. In both cases, you must provide a name for the object and you must define a routine. You also have the option to include a
DEFINER clause, one or more characteristics, and one or more parameters.
Despite these similarities, the
CREATE
FUNCTION statement differs in several important ways:
- A stored function can return only one value, unlike a stored procedure, which can return multiple values or an entire result set.
- A stored function supports input parameters only. A stored procedure supports
IN,
OUT, and
INOUTparameters in any combination.
- A stored function must include a
RETURNSclause in its definition before the routine. The clause specifies the data type for the function’s returned value. Stored procedures do not support this clause.
- A stored function’s routine must include a
RETURNstatement that specifies the function’s returned value. The routine does not have to include any other statements, only the
RETURNstatement. If it does include other statements, only the
RETURNstatement can return a value.
With these guidelines in mind, let’s look at a simple example of a
CREATE
FUNCTION statement, which defines a stored function that converts pounds to kilograms:
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
|
DELIMITER //
CREATE FUNCTION lbs_to_kg(lbs MEDIUMINT UNSIGNED)
RETURNS MEDIUMINT UNSIGNED
DETERMINISTIC
BEGIN
RETURN (lbs * 0.45359237);
END//
DELIMITER ;
The function is named
lbs_to_kg and includes one input parameter named
lbs. You do not have to include a parameter when defining a function, but typically you’ll want at least one. If you add more than one, you need to separate them with commas.
The parameter definition is enclosed in parentheses and includes the parameter’s data type,
MEDIUMINT
UNSIGNED. I chose this data type because I ultimately want to use the function for the
max_weight column in the
airplanes table, which is also defined with that data type.
In addition, I used the
MEDIUMINT
UNSIGNED data type for the
RETURNS clause. The clause specifies that the function’s returned value should be an integer in the range permitted by this data type. I figured we were safe with this data type because one pound is equivalent to 0.45359237 kilograms, so the returned value would never exceed the maximum value in the
max_weight column.
If you want to support a greater range of values, you can instead use the
INT or
BIGINT data type for the
lbs parameter and the
RETURNS clause. This would provide you with more flexibility should you want to use the function to convert values that exceed those in the
max_weight column.
The
RETURNS clause is followed by the
DETERMINISTIC characteristic. A characteristic is one of several options that can be added to a function definition, each one affecting the function in a different way. For example, you can add a characteristic to indicate the routine language or to define the routine’s nature. These are the same characteristics available to stored procedures.
The
DETERMINISTIC characteristic indicates that the function will return the same results for the same input parameter each time the function runs. By default, a function is considered nondeterministic unless specified otherwise. Using the
DETERMINISTIC characteristic can help the optimizer make better execution plan choices. However, assigning the characteristic to a nondeterministic function could cause the optimizer to make incorrect choices.
The function’s routine comes after the listed characteristics. For this routine, I’ve used the
BEGIN…END syntax to set up a compound statement, even though there is only one
RETURN statement. Often your routine will include a compound statement—a block of one or more SQL statements—and I wanted to be sure you understood how to include them in your function definition. As with stored procedures, it’s not uncommon for developers to use a compound statement, even if it includes only a single SQL statement.
The
RETURN statement defines a simple mathematic expression that multiples the
lbs input parameter value by
0.45359237 to arrive at the number of kilograms for the specified weight. The result from this calculation is what is returned by the function when you run it.
The preceding example also includes two
DELIMITER statements that surround the function definition. The first
DELIMITER statement changes the delimiter to double forward slashes (//), and the second
DELIMITER statement changes the delimiter back to a semi-colon (the default). As you saw in the previous article, this provides a way to pass the entire function definition to the server as a single statement.
Verifying a newly created stored function
After you run the
CREATE
FUNCTION statement, you can verify that it’s been added to the
travel database by viewing it in Navigator, as shown in Figure 1. (You might need to refresh Navigator to see the new function.)
From Navigator, you can open the function definition in the Routine tab by clicking the wrench icon next to the function name. Figure 2 shows the function definition on the Routine tab. The
CREATE
FUNCTION statement is nearly identical to what you created, except that it now includes the
DEFINER clause after the
CREATE keyword.
As you saw with views and stored procedures, the
DEFINER clause specifies which account has been designated as the object creator. I ran the
CREATE
FUNCTION statement when I was signed in under the root account on my local MySQL instance, so that’s the username added to the definition. By default, MySQL uses the account of the user who runs the
CREATE
PROCEDURE statement, but you can specify a different account as long as it’s been granted adequate permissions.
You might have noticed that the function definition on the Routine tab does not include the
DELIMITER statements or custom delimiter. However, if you were to update the definition and click Apply, Workbench would add those elements for you. (It would also add a
DROP
PROCEDURE statement that needs to run before the
CREATE
FUNCTION statement.)
Another way you can verify that the function has been created is to query the
routines view in the
INFORMATION_SCHEMA database:
|
1
2
|
SELECT * FROM information_schema.routines
WHERE routine_schema = 'travel';
The results should include the
lbs_to_kg function, along with any other stored functions or stored procedures that have been created in the database. If you’re using the setup from the last article, your database might include the
get_plane_info stored procedure.
In the preceding example, I included a
WHERE clause that limits the results to the
travel database. However, you can further limit the results by also specifying the function name in the
WHERE clause and by specifying which column or columns to return. For example, the following
SELECT statement limits the results to the
routine_definition column and to the
lbs_to_kg function in the
travel database:
|
1
2
3
4
|
SELECT routine_definition
FROM information_schema.routines
WHERE routine_schema = 'travel'
AND routine_name = 'lbs_to_kg';
The statement should now return only a single value, although it might be difficult to read. As you saw with stored procedures, you can view a value in its entirety in a separate window. Right-click the value directly in the results and click Open Value in Viewer. MySQL launches a window that displays the value, as shown in Figure 3. (Select the Text tab if it’s not already selected.)
As you can see, the window displays only the function’s routine body, which in this case, is a compound statement that includes a
RETURN statement.
Using a stored function in a MySQL query
After you verify that your function has been created, you should check that it works as expected. One way to do this is to create a simple
SELECT statement that does nothing but call the
lbs_to_kg function. For example, the following
SELECT statement includes only a
SELECT clause, and that clause contains only one expression:
|
1
|
SELECT lbs_to_kg(132) AS max_kg;
The expression calls the
lbs_to_kg function, passing in
132 as the parameter value. The expression also provides a name for the output column (
max_kg). The statement should return a value of
60.
In many cases, you’ll want to use your stored function for more than just running it in a simple
SELECT statement. For example, you can use a stored function to transform or augment a column’s values when retrieving data, which is what I’ve done in the following
SELECT statement:
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
|
SELECT a.plane, max_weight AS max_lbs,
lbs_to_kg(max_weight) AS max_kg
FROM airplanes a INNER JOIN manufacturers m
ON a.manufacturer_id = m.manufacturer_id
WHERE m.manufacturer = 'airbus'
ORDER BY a.plane;
The statement joins the
airplanes and
manufacturers tables based on the
manufacturer_id column in each table. The statement’s
SELECT clause includes an expression that uses the
lbs_to_kg function to convert the
max_weight column to kilograms and return a column named
max_kg. The statement returns the results shown in Figure 4.
The results include the original weight (in pounds) in the
max_lbs column and the weight in kilograms in the
max_kg column after converting the
max_weight values. By including both weights, you can quickly compare them to get a general sense of whether the function seems to be returning the expected results.
Updating a stored function in MySQL
As pointed out earlier, MySQL stored functions are similar to stored procedures in several ways. For example, they both support characteristics, input parameters, and the
DEFINER clause. They’re also similar in another important way. You can alter only the characteristics. You cannot change the routine or any other statement elements. Instead, you must first drop the function and then re-create it, incorporating any new elements.
To drop a stored function, you can use the
DROP
FUNCTION statement, as shown in the following example:
|
1
|
DROP FUNCTION IF EXISTS lbs_to_kg;
The
IF
EXISTS clause is optional, but it’s a handy way to avoid generating errors when you try to drop a function. The clause can be particularly useful when you’re developing your database schema and you’re regularly updating the objects.
After you’ve dropped the function, you can modify the definition to meet your new requirements. For example, the following
CREATE
FUNCTION statement re-creates the
lbs_to_kg function but this time adds a
DECLARE statement and an
IF construction to the compound statement:
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
|
DELIMITER //
CREATE FUNCTION lbs_to_kg(lbs MEDIUMINT UNSIGNED)
RETURNS VARCHAR(50)
DETERMINISTIC
BEGIN
DECLARE msg VARCHAR(50);
IF lbs > 999999 THEN SET msg =
CONCAT(ROUND((lbs * 0.45359237), 0),
' kg exceeds airport weight limits.');
ELSEIF lbs >= 100000 AND lbs <= 999999 THEN SET msg =
CONCAT(ROUND((lbs * 0.45359237), 0),
' kg exceeds runway weight limits.');
ELSE SET msg = CONCAT(ROUND((lbs * 0.45359237), 0),
' kg within weight limits.');
END IF;
RETURN msg;
END//
DELIMITER ;
The
DECLARE statement declares the
msg local variable and assigns it the
VARCHAR data type. Notice that the
RETURNS clause has also been updated to the
VARCHAR data type to match the
msg variable. The variable can then be used in the final
RETURN statement to provide the function’s output value.
The compound statement also includes an
IF statement. The statement starts with an initial conditional clause, which is followed by an
ELSEIF clause and then an
ELSE clause. Each clause implements the same logic based on the value of the
lbs input parameter. If the
lbs value falls within the specified range, the
msg variable is set to a predefined value based on that range. (We’ll be covering conditional statements in more detail later in the series.)
The
msg value is determined first by converting the
lbs value to kilograms and then concatenating the results with a string (the message body). For example, if the
lbs value is greater than 99999, the
msg variable is set to the number of kilograms plus the message ‘ kg exceeds the airport weight limits.’
To help carry out this logic, each conditional clause also includes two built-in functions:
ROUND and
CONCAT. The
ROUND function rounds the calculated kilograms to a whole number, and the
CONCAT function concatenates the rounded kilograms with the specified text. For example, if the weight in pounds is 120,000, the
IF statement will set the
msg variable to ‘54431 kg exceeds runway weight limits.’ You can see this for yourself by running the following
SELECT statement:
|
1
|
SELECT lbs_to_kg(120000) AS max_kg;
The statement should return the results shown in Figure 5.
You can also use the
lbs_to_kg function in a more elaborate
SELECT statement, just like you did earlier:
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
|
SELECT m.manufacturer, a.plane,
max_weight AS max_lbs,
lbs_to_kg(max_weight) AS max_kg
FROM airplanes a INNER JOIN manufacturers m
ON a.manufacturer_id = m.manufacturer_id
ORDER BY m.manufacturer, a.plane;
Now each returned row includes one of the three messages in the
max_kg column. The message is based on the number of pounds in the
max_weight column, which is passed to the function through its parameter. Figure 6 shows the results returned by the
SELECT statement.
Your function can, of course, include a much more complex routine than what I’ve done here, but these examples should be enough to give you a sense of what you can do with stored functions and how valuable they can be when building your queries.
Altering a stored function in MySQL
As I mentioned earlier, the only elements of a stored function definition that you can alter are the characteristics. For this, you can use an
ALTER
FUNCTION statement. For example, the following statement adds a
COMMENT characteristic and
SQL
SECURITY characteristic:
|
1
2
3
|
ALTER FUNCTION lbs_to_kg
COMMENT 'converts weight to kilograms and generates message'
SQL SECURITY INVOKER;
The
COMMENT characteristic simply adds a comment that describes the function’s purpose. The
SQL
SECURITY characteristic instructs MySQL to run the routine under the security context of the user account that invokes the function rather than using the definer account (the default behavior).
After you run the
ALTER
FUNCTION statement, you can verify that the characteristics have been added by viewing the function definition on the Routine tab, as shown in Figure 7.
The
CREATE
PROCEDURE statement now includes three characteristics—the one you added originally and the two you added when you ran the
ALTER
FUNCTION statement.
Working with stored functions in MySQL
Although stored functions are similar to stored procedures, they serve a distinctly different purpose: to return a value that can be used by an expression during its evaluation. For this reason, stored functions can be extremely useful and are well worth adding to your arsenal of tools, especially since they’re so easy to create and execute. However, they can also impact performance if not carefully implemented. For example, if your query returns thousands of rows of data, an overly complex function could bring your system to its knees as MySQL tries to apply the logic to each row. When used properly, however, stored functions can be incredibly beneficial, especially as you become more adept at building SQL queries.
