OVERVIEW

BY NEED

BY ROLE

BY INDUSTRY

Louis Davidson

21 March 2022

  • 2

  • 1092 views

  • 0
Louis Davidson

21 March 2022

1092 views
2 0

SQL Server Graph Tables – Cross Database Surprises

Louis Davidson explains how to get around an interesting issue when doing cross-database queries involving graph database tables.

I was putting together some queries today, pulling data from several databases. One of these is my tables that employ graph tables in SQL Server. As I started part of the query, I used a three part name to access graph table, and used * to fetch the column names in the table (as one does when looking at a few rows from a table):

SELECT *
FROM   GraphDBName.IdentityGraph.MarketingContact;

This was greeted with:

Msg 13924, Level 16, State 1, Line 114
Select * is not permitted because it refers to a node or edge table ‘GraphDBName.IdentityGraph.MarketingContact’ which is not in the current database.

I next tried to let SQL Prompt give me the column names, which were output as:

SELECT MarketingContact.$node_id,
       MarketingContact.MarketingContactId,
       MarketingContact.RowCreatedTime,
       MarketingContact.RowLastModifiedTime
FROM   GraphDBName.IdentityGraph.MarketingContact;

This returned the following:

Msg 13923, Level 16, State 5, Line 124
Pseudocolumn ‘$node_id’ is invalid because it references a node or edge table that is not in the current database.

Msg 13923, Level 16, State 5, Line 124
Pseudocolumn ‘$node_id’ is invalid because it references a node or edge table that is not in the current database.

Msg 13923, Level 16, State 5, Line 124
Pseudocolumn ‘$node_id’ is invalid because it references a node or edge table that is not in the current database.

Msg 13923, Level 16, State 5, Line 124
Pseudocolumn ‘$node_id’ is invalid because it references a node or edge table that is not in the current database.

Msg 13923, Level 16, State 5, Line 124
Pseudocolumn ‘$node_id’ is invalid because it references a node or edge table that is not in the current database.

Why so emphatic that this is not the way that it required 5 error messages? Not sure. But either way, no go. It isn’t that it won’t work at all across databases. This code works fine:

SELECT TOP 10 MarketingContactId,  ContactId
FROM   GraphDBName.IdentityGraph.MarketingContact,
               GraphDBName.IdentityGraph.MarketingLink,
               GraphDBName.IdentityGraph.Contact
WHERE MATCH(MarketingContact-(MarketingLink)->Contact);

Just understand that if you need any of the graphDb underlying data structures, you will need to find their actual physical name and use it. I would definitely suggest never accessing these columns via any method other than the pseudocolmns for production code (because you have no way to predict the column names from dev to prod (you cannot specify the names when creating a table), but this following code does work:

SELECT TOP 10 MarketingContactId,  ContactId, 
               [$from_id_BC51BB1CD6BE4631A9101A1510560591], [$to_id_E50693D30F7E41A2B8B29BA31D020332]
FROM   GraphDBName.IdentityGraph.MarketingContact,
               GraphDBName.IdentityGraph.MarketingLink,
               GraphDBName.IdentityGraph.Contact
WHERE MATCH(MarketingContact-(MarketingLink)->Contact);

Not completely surprising, but might be a bit jarring the first time you see this (and something to know if you are using the underlying graph structures in a way that isn’t exactly desirable based on how the structures were intended to be used by their creators.

 

  • 2

  • 1092 views

Rate this article

[Total: 2    Average: 5/5]
Louis Davidson

Louis Davidson

Louis has been in the IT industry for over 20 years as a corporate database developer and data architect. Currently he is the Data Architect for CBN in Virginia Beach. Louis has been a Microsoft MVP since 2004, and is an active volunteer for the PASS locally and globally. He is the author of a series of SQL Server Database Design books, most recently Pro SQL Server Relational Database Design and Implementation.

Follow Louis on

View all articles by Louis Davidson

Load comments

Related articles

Greg Larsen
20 July 2020
Greg Larsen
20 July 2020

Transact-SQL: The Building Blocks to SQL Server Programming by Gregory A. Larsen

0
16
Transact SQL (TSQL) is the languaged used to query and update data stored in a SQL Server. This book, written by Simple Talk author Greg Larsen, will give developers an understanding of the basics of the TSQL language. Programmers will have the building blocks necessary to quickly and easily build applications that use SQL Server. … Read more
0
16

Tags

, ,