Demystifying Continuous Integration vs. Continuous Delivery Part 3 – Real World Examples of CI CD

This article covers examples of how some larger companies have successfully implemented CI/CD practices to transform their development processes. Through these case studies, we will examine strategies employed by Netflix, Etsy, Google, Amazon, and Facebook, highlighting their unique approaches and the benefits they have achieved. These examples provide valuable insights into how CI/CD can be leveraged to address complex challenges and drive innovation in diverse software environments.

The code snippets included are mostly illustrative, but they are representative of the actual tools and practices that these companies use to achieve their CI/CD goals

Case Study 1: Netflix

Netflix is a leading global streaming service known for its rapid development and deployment capabilities. The company has fully embraced CI/CD to deliver updates and new features continuously, ensuring an uninterrupted user experience. According to a case study by Netflix, the adoption of CI/CD has been instrumental in their ability to scale and innovate quickly.

Implementation Strategy

To achieve seamless CI/CD, Netflix transitioned from a monolithic architecture to a microservices architecture. This shift allowed independent teams to develop and deploy services autonomously, facilitating continuous integration and delivery. Central to their strategy is Spinnaker, an open-source, multi-cloud Continuous Delivery platform developed by Netflix. Spinnaker automates deployments across different cloud environments, ensuring that code changes are continuously integrated and delivered to production with minimal manual intervention.

Here’s an example code snippet of Spinnaker for Continuous Delivery:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 # Spinnaker pipeline configuration example stages : - name : Deploy to Staging type : deploy config : clusters : - account : aws - staging application : my - app availabilityZones : us - west - 2 : [ 'us-west-2a' ]

Explanation

This snippet represents a simplified view of Netflix’s deployment pipeline using Spinnaker. It outlines how Netflix automates the deployment process, from defining stages to specifying configurations for deploying applications in a specific cloud environment (in this case, AWS). The configuration illustrates the meticulous planning involved in deploying code changes, where each stage in the pipeline is carefully defined to ensure seamless integration and delivery across multiple environments.

This level of automation is crucial for a company like Netflix, where the ability to deploy thousands of code changes daily is essential for maintaining a competitive edge in the streaming industry.

In addition to their architecture and tooling, Netflix emphasizes automated testing throughout the development lifecycle, utilizing unit tests, integration tests, and canary releases to ensure code quality. Their adoption of chaos engineering practices, such as Chaos Monkey, further tests the resilience of their systems by intentionally disrupting services in production to ensure systems can withstand failures and recover quickly Netflix TechBlog.

Benefits Achieved

Through these strategies, Netflix has increased its deployment frequency, deploying thousands of code changes daily, which significantly reduces the time to market for new features and improvements — DevOps Case study : NETFLIX. Additionally, the adoption of CI/CD and chaos engineering has enhanced Netflix’s system reliability, leading to a better user experience and fewer outages, along with increased scalability and flexibility to handle growing user demands.

Case Study 2: Etsy

Etsy, a global online marketplace for handmade and vintage items, utilizes CI/CD to deliver new features and improvements to its platform rapidly. By integrating CI/CD practices, Etsy has significantly reduced deployment times and increased development agility. According to Etsy DevOps Case Study: The Secret to 50 Plus Deploys a Day their approach to CI/CD has enabled faster, safer deployments, which is critical in a dynamic e-commerce environment.

Implementation Strategy

According to their official Code as Craft Docs, Etsy employs an extensive suite of automated tests, including unit tests, integration tests, and end-to-end tests. These tests are triggered automatically whenever code changes are pushed to the repository. This ensures that only high-quality code reaches production. Additionally, Etsy uses feature toggles to enable or disable features in production without deploying new code, allowing them to release new features to a limited audience for testing and feedback before a full rollout.

Here’s a basic code snippet example for automated testing and deployment:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 # Sample script for automated testing and deployment npm install npm test if [ $ ? - eq 0 ] ; then echo " Tests passed , deploying to production . . . " . / deploy . sh else echo " Tests failed , deployment aborted . " fi

Explanation

This snippet is representative of the automation scripts used at Etsy to streamline the CI/CD process. The script first installs the necessary dependencies using npm install , then runs the tests using npm test . If the tests pass ($? -eq 0 ), the script proceeds to deploy the changes to production ( ./deploy.sh ).

If the tests fail, the deployment is aborted. This approach reflects Etsy’s commitment to maintaining high code quality while minimizing manual intervention. The automated testing and deployment script is a critical component of Etsy’s CI/CD pipeline, ensuring that only thoroughly tested code reaches production, thus reducing the risk of errors and enhancing the overall stability of the platform.

Their continuous deployment pipeline automatically pushes code changes to production upon successful testing and approval, integrating with monitoring and alerting tools to ensure the platform’s health and performance Etsy’s CI/CD Pipeline.

Benefits Achieved

With these CI/CD practices, Etsy has reduced its deployment time from hours to minutes, enabling the company to respond swiftly to market demands and customer feedback. The integration of automated testing and continuous monitoring has significantly improved code quality, reducing production errors, and enhancing developer productivity by allowing them to focus on writing code and delivering value.

Case Study 3: Google

Google, a tech giant known for its innovative products and services, has embraced CI/CD to maintain high development standards and deliver features at scale. Google’s approach to CI/CD is centered around automation, scalability, and quality, as highlighted in their engineering blog.

Implementation Strategy

Google uses a monorepo structure to store its vast codebase, enabling efficient code sharing and collaboration across teams. This centralized repository facilitates CI/CD by providing a unified location for code integration and testing. To manage its CI/CD pipeline, Google developed Bazel, an open-source build and test tool that supports parallel builds and tests, ensuring fast feedback and efficient resource utilization Bazel.

Here’s an example code snippet for Bazel build and test commands:

1 2 3 # Bazel build command example bazel build / / my - project : all bazel test / / my - project : tests

Explanation

This code snippet provides a glimpse into how Google uses Bazel to manage builds and tests across its extensive codebase. The bazel build command compiles the entire project ( my-project:all ), while the bazel test command runs all the tests associated with the project ( my-project:tests ). By leveraging Bazel, Google can execute millions of builds and tests daily, enabling fast feedback and ensuring that any code changes meet the company’s high standards for quality and performance. This process is essential for maintaining the scalability and reliability of Google’s products, given the vast number of developers working across multiple teams and projects.

Google’s CI system manages millions of builds and tests daily, leveraging distributed computing resources to maintain code quality across its extensive codebase. The company’s release engineering team manages deployments using canary releases to minimize deployment risks and ensure stability during updates Google Engineering.

Benefits Achieved

Google’s CI/CD practices enable high development velocity, allowing teams to deliver new features and updates frequently. The scalability of their CI/CD pipeline supports the company’s extensive product portfolio and ensures system reliability, while automated testing and continuous integration practices maintain consistent code quality and reduce the likelihood of production issues Google Blog.

Case Study 4: Amazon

Amazon, one of the largest e-commerce and cloud computing companies in the world, has adopted CI/CD practices to support its vast and complex infrastructure. The company’s approach to CI/CD focuses on automation, scalability, and rapid delivery, allowing it to push code updates frequently across its global platform. Detailed insights into Amazon’s CI/CD practices are available in the AWS DevOps CI/CD Blog.

Implementation Strategy

Amazon employs a microservices architecture, where each service can be developed, tested, and deployed independently. This architecture allows for high scalability and flexibility, enabling teams to innovate and deploy changes rapidly without affecting the entire system. To manage the CI/CD pipeline, Amazon uses AWS CodePipeline, a continuous integration and delivery service that automates the build, test, and deploy phases of applications.

Here’s a code snippet that illustrates a simple AWS CodePipeline configuration:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 { " pipeline " : { " name " : " MyPipeline " , " roleArn " : " arn : aws : iam :: 123456789012 : role / AWSCodePipelineServiceRole " , " artifactStore " : { " type " : " S3 " , " location " : " my - pipeline - artifacts " } , " stages " : [ { " name " : " Source " , " actions " : [ { " name " : " SourceAction " , " actionTypeId " : { " category " : " Source " , " owner " : " AWS " , " provider " : " S3 " , " version " : " 1 " } , " outputArtifacts " : [ { " name " : " SourceArtifact " } ] , " configuration " : { " S3Bucket " : " my - source - bucket " , " S3ObjectKey " : " source . zip " } } ] } , { " name " : " Deploy " , " actions " : [ { " name " : " DeployAction " , " actionTypeId " : { " category " : " Deploy " , " owner " : " AWS " , " provider " : " CodeDeploy " , " version " : " 1 " } , " inputArtifacts " : [ { " name " : " SourceArtifact " } ] , " configuration " : { " ApplicationName " : " MyApp " , " DeploymentGroupName " : " MyDeploymentGroup " } } ] } ] } }

Explanation

This JSON snippet represents a basic configuration for an AWS CodePipeline. It defines a pipeline that includes a source stage, where the source code is retrieved from an S3 bucket, and a deploy stage, where the application is deployed using AWS CodeDeploy.

This automated pipeline allows Amazon to efficiently manage the deployment of code updates across its global infrastructure, ensuring that changes are tested and deployed quickly and reliably.

Automating the entire CI/CD process is crucial for Amazon, given the scale at which the company operates and the need to maintain high availability and performance across its services AWS CI/CD Whitepaper.

Benefits Achieved

Amazon’s adoption of CI/CD practices has enabled the company to deploy code changes continuously, reducing the time it takes to deliver new features and fixes to customers. This agility has been key to maintaining Amazon’s competitive advantage in the e-commerce and cloud computing markets. Additionally, the automation of the CI/CD pipeline has improved code quality and reduced the risk of errors in production, contributing to a more reliable and resilient platform: AWS Docs.

Case Study 5: Facebook

Facebook, one of the world’s largest social media platforms, has implemented CI/CD practices to support its fast-paced development environment. With millions of users relying on the platform daily, Facebook needs to ensure that updates are rolled out quickly and without disrupting the user experience. Insights into Facebook’s CI/CD practices can be found in their engineering blog.

Implementation Strategy

Facebook uses a continuous integration system called Phabricator, a suite of open-source tools for code review, repository hosting, and project management. Facebook’s CI/CD pipeline is designed to handle the vast amount of code changes that are made daily. The company uses a combination of automated testing, code review, and canary releases to ensure that code is thoroughly vetted before it reaches production.

Here’s a code snippet that demonstrates how Facebook might use Phabricator to automate code reviews:

1 2 3 # Sample Phabricator code review script arc diff --create arc land --hold

Explanation

This snippet shows how developers at Facebook use Phabricator to manage code reviews. The arc diff --create command creates a new code review for the changes made in a local branch. Once the review is completed and approved, the arc land –hold command prepares the changes to be merged into the main branch. The --hold flag allows developers to wait for additional approval or testing before the changes are finalized. This process ensures that every code change undergoes thorough review and testing, reducing the likelihood of introducing bugs or other issues into production. Facebook’s reliance on such tools helps manage the complexity of their development environment, where multiple teams are working on different parts of the platform simultaneously Phabricator Documentation.

Benefits Achieved

Through the implementation of CI/CD, Facebook has significantly increased its deployment frequency, allowing the company to release new features and updates multiple times a day. This continuous delivery model enables Facebook to stay agile and responsive to user needs, maintaining a high level of engagement and satisfaction. The integration of automated testing and code review processes has also contributed to improved code quality, reducing the risk of production issues and enhancing the overall reliability of the platform Facebook Engineering.

Conclusion

The implementation of CI/CD practices has proven to be a game-changer for many leading organizations, enabling them to maintain a competitive edge in their respective industries. From Netflix’s seamless deployments and chaos engineering to Etsy’s rapid release cycles and automated testing, each case study showcases the transformative impact of CI/CD on software development.

Amazon’s scalable automation with AWS CodePipeline and Facebook’s sophisticated code review processes with Phabricator further illustrate the versatility and effectiveness of CI/CD in managing large-scale and complex development environments. By adopting and refining CI/CD practices, these companies have not only enhanced their operational efficiency but also improved their ability to respond swiftly to market demands and user needs. As more organizations seek to harness the power of CI/CD, the lessons learned from these real-world examples offer a roadmap for achieving greater agility, reliability, and innovation in software development.